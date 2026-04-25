How To Watch David Benavidez vs Gilberto Ramirez: Date, Time, Card & Live Stream
Cinco De Mayo weekend will see Mexican champions Gilberto 'Zurdo' Ramirez (48-1, 30 KOs) and David Benavidez (31-0, 25 KOs) meet in Las Vegas for a unified cruiserweight title bout on May 2.
The T-Mobile Arena will play host to the event as Ramirez is looking to defend his cruiserweight belts against Benavidez, who is moving up from light heavyweight.
In the main event, 'Zurdo' is aiming to increase his winning streak to five, and defend his WBA title for the third time, and his WBO belt for a second occasion. The fighter from Sinaloa, Mexico, is enjoying his second spell as champion, having previously reigned supreme at super middleweight.
However, he will take on one of the biggest tests in his career.
The sole loss on Ramirez's record came against Dmitry Bivol in 2022, when the Mexican was on the wrong side of a unanimous decision. In terms of wins since then, Ramirez has been able to pass tests against Arsen Goulamirian, Chris Billam-Smith, and Yuniel Dorticos.
A win for 'The Monster' Benavidez would make him a three-division world champion, having already claimed super middleweight gold, and he currently holds the WBC World Light Heavyweight title.
Despite the move to cruiserweight, Benavidez has confirmed that he will be returning to the 175-pound division after the bout. Already with wins in the division of Oleksandr Gvozdyk, David Morrell, and Anthony Yarde, Benavidez has his eyes on a battle for undisputed with Dmitry Bivol.
Also on the card, the co-main event sees Jose Resendiz looking to defend his WBA World Super Middleweight title against Jaime Munguia, after 'Toro' was elevated to champion following Terence Crawford's retirement.
Benavidez vs Zurdo tale of the tape
Gilberto Ramirez
David Benavidez
Age
34
29
Height
6'2.5"
6'2"
Reach
75"
74.5"
Record
48-1
31-0
Knockouts
30
25
David Benavidez vs Gilberto Ramirez date
Date: Saturday, May 2, 2026
David Benavidez vs Gilberto Ramirez location
Location: T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, Nevada
Gilberto Ramirez vs David Benavidez time
Time: 8 p.m. EST / 5 p.m. PT / 1 a.m. BST
How to watch David Benavidez vs Gilberto Ramirez
Watch: DAZN, Prime Video
David Benavidez vs Gilberto Ramirez fight card
- Gilberto Ramirez (c) vs David Benavidez - WBA and WBO World Cruiserweight titles
- Jose Resendiz (c) vs Jaime Munguia - WBA World Super Middleweight title
- Oscar Duarte vs Angel Fierro - Super Lightweight
- Isaac Lucero vs Ismael Flores - Super Welterweight
- Jorge Chavez vs Tito Sanchez - Super Bantamweight
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Donal Long is a boxing journalist for KO On SI, hailing from Dublin, Ireland. Prior to joining SI in 2025, Donal graduated from Dublin City University with a bachelor's degree in media production management. He has also worked on sites such as SportsJOE, GiveMeSport, The Sportster, and Bloody Knockout. Donal has been a huge sports fan for all of his life, which has seen him travel throughout Europe to attend live events.Follow longdonal