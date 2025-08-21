Devin Haney Makes Clear Canelo Alvarez vs Terence Crawford Prediction
While the talk of the boxing world has shifted to the August 20 exhibition fight announcement between Gervonta "Tank" Davis and Jake Paul, the bona fide biggest fight on the boxing calendar is still inching closer by the day.
Of course, this is the iconic showdown between pound-for-pound greats Canelo Alvarez and Terence Crawford for Alvarez's undisputed super middleweight belts, which is taking place at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada, on September 13.
The biggest intrigue regarding this fight is how Crawford will fare physically, given that he will be moving up two weight classes to challenge Canelo. However, given that Crawford has only fought at 154 pounds once in his career (his most recent fight), and was instead a 147-pounder for the majority of his career, there's a case to be made that it's more like he's jumping up three weight divisions to fight Canelo.
Devin Haney Speaks on Alvarez vs Crawford Fight
While fighters changing weight classes is by no means an uncommon thing, it's rare to see a fighter making this big a jump. However, Devin Haney has noted that he intends to do something similar in his career.
In the meantime, Haney is going to watch how Crawford fares in doing this against Canelo. And he spoke about this fight during his August 21 appearance on the All The Smoke Fight podcast.
"I think it's a good matchup we all been wanting to see. Bud has the skills, he got the discipline, IQ to win. But Canelo has all that with the size. So I think it's a good fight. I'm happy that Bud got the fight. My dad was the one that told [Crawford] that he should take the fight [against Canelo]," Haney said. "I think it's a good fight for boxing."
When Haney was asked whether his dad is picking Crawford to win, he said, "Of course! Yeah. And I'm picking Bud, too. But, will it be an easy task? No. But if anybody can do it, I think Bud can."
It's no surprise to hear Haney siding with Crawford ahead of this fight, given the relationship between them. But his also giving Canelo a good chance speaks volumes, and suggests that he believes this fight is going to be evenly-matched.
What's for sure is that Haney will be tuned in to see Canelo and Crawford go toe to toe just like the rest of the boxing world.
