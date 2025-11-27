Bill Haney Speaks Honestly On Fight Between Devin Haney And Conor Benn

Devin 'The Dream' Haney became a three-weight world champion on Saturday night as he was able to see off WBO Welterweight world champion Brian Norman Jr.

The win improved 27-year-old Haney's record to 33-0, as the former undisputed champion earned his second victory of 2025.

Although Haney had his critics in the summer due to a lackluster performance against Jose Ramirez at Times Square, New York, the fighter reminded boxing fans what he was capable of over the weekend. Now, it appears as if more big fights are looming for 'The Dream'.

One name that has been mentioned alongside Haney's is Conor Benn. Now, Devin Haney's father, Bill, has spoken on the potential bout.

IMAGO / kolbert-press

Bill Haney Seemingly Not On Board For Devin Haney vs Conor Benn

Just like Devin Haney, Conor Benn could be on course for a huge fight in his next outing. His revenge win over Chris Eubank Jr. in November further boosted the status of 'The Destroyer' as he plans to return to a lower weight class.

Benn has been vocal about his desire to move back to the 147-pound division, where Haney now reigns as a champion. Additionally, Haney and Benn have had back-and-forth regarding a potential bout.

Speaking to Seconds Out, Bill Haney gave his take on a potential bout between his son and Benn.

"You have to have it make sense. What's making sense [for Devin]? Is it the ticket sales? The legacy? Which one makes sense?" Bill Haney

Bill Haney added, "What I'm interested in is some real fights, something really happening. Not someone who hasn't done anything. I don't want to be in the ring with someone who hasn't fought a champion or [been] a champion."

In terms of his perception of Benn, Bill Haney said that he would have to see 'The Destroyer' compete against someone 'young' and 'in the same division' to make a judgment.

Benn is seemingly eager to take on Devin Haney in his return to welterweight. Posting on X, the UK-based fighter has directed a number of messages toward the new 147-pound champion.

Haney has also been less than complimentary of Benn. Speaking on The Ariel Helwani Show, 'The Dream' bashed Benn following his win over Brian Norman Jr.

Conor Benn (left) throwing a jab against Chris Eubank Jr. (right) | IMAGO / Action Plus

"He's Eddie's little puppet. Eddie is his master. He does what Eddie wants him to do. Conor Benn hasn't accomplished anywhere near what I've accomplished... and I'm younger than Conor Benn," Haney said. "He hasn't done anything in the sport of boxing. His biggest win is against a weight-drained guy, and he had to rematch him to get a win."

The Latest Boxing News

Joe Rogan Speaks On Jake Paul vs Anthony Joshua: 'It's The Craziest Proposition Ever'

Teddy Atlas Stuns Boxing World With Surprising Pound-For-Pound Picks

Ryan Garcia Blasts "Amateur" Conor Benn Amid Budding Feud

Frank Warren Makes Bleak Anthony Joshua Prediction Before Jake Paul Fight