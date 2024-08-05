Dmitriy Dvali's Boxing Career in Jeopardy After Brutal Assault
While in Crimea for a boxing masterclass, Dmitriy Dvali, his brother, and their cornerman unexpectedly became heroes. On a morning run, they encountered a terrifying scene: a group of men viciously beating a young man. The brothers and their cornerman intervened to stop the attack but were viciously assaulted by the perpetrators. Allegedly, security personnel from a nearby location, also hailing from the Caucasus, joined the attackers. Reports indicate that Dvali sustained injuries from blunt force trauma.
"Dmitry and a coach named tried to protect the teenager, but they themselves suffered significant injuries. Dvali suffered a fracture of the orbital bone, and Yevgeny suffered a fracture of the arm," said media reports.
The attack left Dvali unconscious on the ground and was subjected to further brutality. His face was severely damaged, with a broken nose and eye socket. Medical professionals are fighting to save his eye, but the possibility of removal and total vision loss remains a significant concern. His brother Yury, also an elite boxer doesn't seem to have been hurt except for cuts and bruises but their cornerman Yevgeny had his arm broken. Four of the attackers have been arrested.
"We saw that the crowd was beating one guy. They stood up for him, Yevgeny pulled one of them aside, and the rest attacked Dima," said Dmitry Dvali's coach Ivan Shchelok in media reports.
According to Dvali's coach, Shchelok, the boxer was struck in the eye with a boot during the attack. The severity of the injury necessitated immediate hospitalization, and Dvali was subsequently transported to Moscow for specialized care. He has remained hospitalized since the incident on Monday. Law enforcement has apprehended the individuals involved in the assault and initiated a criminal investigation for hooliganism, a charge carrying a potential seven-year prison sentence.
Dmitriy Dvali is a decorated Russian boxer with an impressive resume. He is a World Championship medalist, World Champion among military personnel and Russian Champion among youth under 22. He is the 2024 European champion and the 2023 world bronze medalist.