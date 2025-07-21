Former Alexander Povetkin Trainer Dies Fighting For Paramilitary Group
A former boxer who trained a heavyweight world champion died fighting for a Russian paramilitary unit in Mali last week.
Ukraine's military intelligence (HUR) told local Ukranian media he died fighting for the infamous Wagner group in Mali. Igor Nesterov also fought in Ukraine following Russia’s invasion of the country in 2022.
Nesterov trained Alexander Povetkin, who held versions of the WBA and WBC world title in the past decade. Povetkin is perhaps best remembered for his 2020 knockout of the year, a brutal uppercut on Dillan Whyte.
Neseterov has been part of Povetkin’s team since the 1990s and headed the boxing federation in Chekhov, Moscow Oblast, and in this capacity attended a number of international boxing events in various jurisdictions. Neseterov also reportedly had a brief boxing career.
Povetkin, aged 46, had also supported Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in a media statement.
Earlier this year Russian media reported that Povetkin was serving a ban for a substance violation. According to ITAR-TASS the Russian news agency:
“His period of ineligibility began on October 21, 2024 and will remain in effect until October 20, 2028.”
