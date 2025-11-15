Eddie Hearn Gives Honest Jake Paul Assessment Ahead Of Potential Anthony Joshua Fight

Jake Paul is rumored to be gearing up for a huge blockbuster fight with Anthony Joshua in December. Originally meant to take on lightweight world champion Gervonta Davis in November, Most Valuable Promotions canceled the event due to 'Tank's' recent legal troubles.

As Paul is in search of a new opponent for a December clash, former world heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua emerged as a leading name to share the ring with 'The Problem Child'.

Although Joshua weighs significantly more than Davis, Paul did express interest in facing Joshua earlier in the year, with the fight looking like a real possibility.

Ahead of the potential unorthodox match, Eddie Hearn has spoken about Paul.

Eddie Hearn Gives Jake Paul Credit While Assessing His Boxing Abililty

IMAGO / AAP

In a recent interview with IFL TV, Hearn was asked about the ongoing rumors regarding a potential fight between Jake Paul and Anthony Joshua.

In terms of how the fight would go, Hearn said, "I'm not going to sit here and say, 'What a fight!' No, he's [Joshua] going to absolutely flatten him [Paul]." The promoter added, "But, he's also going to make a career-high payday, likely, so, what are we going to do?"

Then, Hearn went on to speak about Paul's boxing ability.

"He's not an influencer, he's a boxer. He's just not very good. He's boxed boxers; I don't think he's very good. What is he, a top 60 cruiserweight in the world? He's alright, he's going to get flattened." Eddie Hearn

The Matchroom Boxing promoter then said in regard to making the fight with Joshua, "What do you want us to do?... I would just prefer people to go, 'I think Jake Paul is mad, but obviously AJ's got to take it.'"

In terms of the likelihood of the fight, "I don't even know if it will happen," Hearn said. "If it does, I rate Jake Paul."

Paul's last outing was a cruiserweight affair with former world champion Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. Fighting in June, the internet star was able to earn a convincing unanimous decision victory in Anaheim.

As for Joshua, he has been out of action for the entire year of 2025. His last professional appearance came in September 2024, when he took on Daniel Dubois at Wembley Stadium, London.

A knockout loss for Joshua would prevent him from becoming a three-time heavyweight champion, but Hearn insists that championship fights are still in the future of 'AJ'.