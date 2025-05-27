Eddie Hearn Questions Terence Crawford’s Resume, Predicts Canelo vs Crawford Fight
Terence Crawford will challenge Canelo Alvarez for the undisputed super middleweight title on September 13. And the fight between two of the best pound-for-pound boxers has fans hooked already.
Canelo Alvarez is 63-2-2 with 39 knockout wins. He is a four-division world champion and a two-time undisputed super middleweight king. Terence Crawford, meanwhile, boasts an unblemished 41-0-0 record with 31 KO wins.
Like Canelo, he is a four weight world champion, previously holding the undisputed belt in two of those divisions. Overall, it's a clash of titans. Eddie Hearn, though, has questioned Crawford's resume, claiming 'Bud' doesn't necessarily have the big name win.
Speaking to YSM Sports Media, the Matchroom Boxing head said:
The problem is with 'Bud', and I said this to him on the flight, 'You never got the chance to build an amazing resume because there's no one for you to fight.' I was winding him up, 'Tell me your best win.' He's like, 'Ricky Burns', that's what he said.
Hearn added:
Ricky Burns is my fighter, three-division world champion. But, I said, 'he's a great fighter, Ricky Burns but he's not gonna go down in history, Ricky Burns, as an all-time great. You're telling me that is your best win?'
Finally, Hearn added that "Bud could beat all the greats, but he never really got the chance."
Predicting Canelo Alvarez vs Terence Crawford, Hearn said:
After watching Canelo against Scull, I know it's Scull, I think he [Crawford] is the fresher guy in there. I very rarely back against Canelo Alvarez but it would not surprise me at all if Crawford won that fight.
The Latest Boxing News
Terence Crawford Claims Canelo Alvarez Fight Could Break Floyd Mayweather-Manny Pacquiao Record
Exclusive: Brandun Lee Ready To Focus On Boxing After Earning Bachelors Degree
Terence Crawford Makes Optimistic Manny Pacquiao Fight Prediction
Manny Pacquiao Eyeing ‘Dream’ Gervonta Davis Fight, Per Longtime Advisor & Right Hand-Man