Terence Crawford Claims Canelo Alvarez Fight Could Break Floyd Mayweather-Manny Pacquiao Record
Canelo Alvarez and Terence Crawford will fight for the undisputed super middleweight title on September 13. The importance of the contest, though, could lie even beyond the title that's on the line.
Canelo and Crawford are arguably two of the most accomplished modern-day boxers, and both men have held titles in four different weight divisions, becoming undisputed title holders. Many believe it could be the biggest fight in recent history.
Canelo Alvarez's manager, Richard Schaefer, recently claimed that the Terence Crawford fight could surpass the pay-per-view record set by Floyd Mayweather vs Manny Pacquiao. The 2015 contest, which Mayweather won, sold a record 4.6 million PPV buys, the highest ever for a boxing event.
Speaking on the same, Crawford has told Fox Sports Australia in a recent interview that he also believes the fight can break records.
"I feel if it catches fire, gets the support of the fans it could definitely do the big numbers required to surpass the great Mayweather-Pacquiao fight. It just depends on how many people want to steal it with piracy."- Terence Crawford
Terence Crawford's last fight was in August 2024 against Israil Madrimov at 154 lbs. Crawford earned a unanimous decision win in that clash and secured the WBO interim super welterweight title.
Canelo Alvarez, meanwhile, fought William Scull on May 3 and became the undisputed super middleweight champion for the second time. While Canelo won unanimously on the scorecards, many have criticized the fight for its lack of action.
Canelo vs Crawford, however, is a battle of two technicians,. However, Crawford will move up two weight divisions, which could prove to be a significant deciding factor in the outcome of the superfight.
