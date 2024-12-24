Exclusive: French Boxing Star Souleymane Cissokho Says Fight Will Go On
Souleymane Cissokho may well be the future face of boxing in France. Only heavyweight contended potentially Tony Yoka surpasses him in stature within the sport. French celebrities often flock to his fights, making him a key figure in the national boxing scene.
This is why the cancellation of his highly anticipated fight with Egidijus Kavaliauskas has been so frustrating for fans and promoters alike. The two fighters were scheduled to meet in Equatorial Guinea on December 7th, but the bout was called off due to Cissokho suffering an injury in camp ahead of the fight.
“Following medical advice, it was determined that Souleymane is unable to compete at his best level. The health and safety of our athletes remain our top priority. We wish Souleymane a speedy recovery and will soon announce a new date for the fight,” said Boxium Promotions in a statement.
In an exclusive interview, Cissokho discussed his future and the injury that derailed the fight. Cissokho, who remains undefeated with a professional record of 17-0, including nine knockouts, said the fight could take place as early as March if his recovery progresses as expected.
“I’ve got a hand injury now, but hopefully it will continue to improve,” he said.
The bout was set to make history as the first of its kind in Equatorial Guinea, a country with a minimal boxing tradition. According to BoxRec, a boxing statistics database, fewer than a dozen professional boxing cards have ever been organized there, and none involved world title contenders of the caliber of Cissokho and Kavaliauskas.
Kavaliauskas, also known as the "Mean Machine," boasts an impressive record of 23-2-1 with 18 knockouts, having fought some of the best in the welterweight division, including Terence Crawford.
Equatorial Guinea would have been a new stop for Cissokho, who has fought in Monaco, France, and across the United States, from Texas to New York’s iconic Madison Square Garden. His diverse fight locations underline his global appeal and growing reputation as a formidable boxer.
Cissokho recently spoke to KO On Sports Illustrated in Monaco during Murodjon Akhmadaliev’s fight on December 12th.
For many, Cissokho represents the pinnacle of French boxing after winning an Olympic bronze medal at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics. However, he humbly declines the title.
“I can’t say I am the face of boxing in France; there are a lot of good fighters here,” he said.
While rugby and soccer (or football) dominate the sports scene in France, boxing is quietly growing in prominence. “There are a lot of good and underrated French fighters, as Jaime Munguia just found out,” Cissokho added. “We just need people to invest in boxing in France.”
This month, French boxer Bruno Surace stunned the boxing world with a one-punch knockout of Jaime Munguia, handing Munguia his second loss in three fights. The upset was monumental, as Munguia, who holds a record of 43-2-0 with 35 knockouts, had never been stopped before—even against elite opponents like Canelo Alvarez.
If boxing is having a moment in France, than Cissokho is likely its brightest star.