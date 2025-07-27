Boxing

Terence Crawford Names Three Boxers Better Than Canelo Alvarez

Terence Crawford thinks three boxers better than Canelo Alvarez.

CANELO ALVAREZ during a June 26, 2025 press conference. / IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Terence Crawford will challenge Canelo Alvarez for the undisputed super middleweight title on September 13. The fight between the two pound-for-pound greats will take place at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

Crawford is coming into the fight with a record of 41-0-0, consisting of 31 knockouts. He is a four weight world champion who achieved the undisputed status in two different divisions. Canelo, 63-2-2 with 39 KOs, has also won world titles in four weight classes and is two time's undisputed at super middleweight.

Canelo has been beaten twice in his long career, by Floyd Mayweather and Dmitry Bivol. Crawford has now claimed that there are three fighters who are better than Saul Alvarez.

Terence Crawford rates fighters better than Canelo Alvarez

In a recent interview with The Ring Magazine, Crawford was given a list of names and was told not to speak until he heard a name he thought was better than Canelo. 'Bud' claimed Oscar De La Hoya, Dmitry Bivol, and Floyd Mayweather are better.

Mayweather beat a 23-year-old Canelo via majority decision back in 2013. Bivol, meanwhile, defeated Canelo via unanimous decision in 2022, when the Mexican moved up to light heavyweight.

De La Hoya, on the other hand, was Canelo's promoter for a considerable period. He is a former Olympic gold medalist (1992) and won 11 world titles during his entertaining career.

Apratim is an experienced sports journalist and has covered Football, Boxing, MMA, and more for the past five years. He has worked for Sports Illustrated, Sportskeeda, EssentiallySports, and other publications. Apratim is currently pursuing an MSc. in Sport Marketing at Loughborough University London.