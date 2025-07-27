Terence Crawford Names Three Boxers Better Than Canelo Alvarez
Terence Crawford will challenge Canelo Alvarez for the undisputed super middleweight title on September 13. The fight between the two pound-for-pound greats will take place at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.
Crawford is coming into the fight with a record of 41-0-0, consisting of 31 knockouts. He is a four weight world champion who achieved the undisputed status in two different divisions. Canelo, 63-2-2 with 39 KOs, has also won world titles in four weight classes and is two time's undisputed at super middleweight.
Canelo has been beaten twice in his long career, by Floyd Mayweather and Dmitry Bivol. Crawford has now claimed that there are three fighters who are better than Saul Alvarez.
Terence Crawford rates fighters better than Canelo Alvarez
In a recent interview with The Ring Magazine, Crawford was given a list of names and was told not to speak until he heard a name he thought was better than Canelo. 'Bud' claimed Oscar De La Hoya, Dmitry Bivol, and Floyd Mayweather are better.
Mayweather beat a 23-year-old Canelo via majority decision back in 2013. Bivol, meanwhile, defeated Canelo via unanimous decision in 2022, when the Mexican moved up to light heavyweight.
De La Hoya, on the other hand, was Canelo's promoter for a considerable period. He is a former Olympic gold medalist (1992) and won 11 world titles during his entertaining career.
The Latest Boxing News
Popular Knockout Artist Vows To Flatline Manny Pacquiao ‘Like Juan Manuel Marquez'
Claressa Shields Now A Free Agent Following Win Against Lani Daniels
Xander Zayas vs Jorge Garcia Results: Zayas Wins WBO Title In Final Top Rank-ESPN Fight Card
Claressa Shields vs Lani Daniels Results: Shields Stays Undisputed With Unanimous Decision Win