Former Canelo Opponent Set to Make Return at North Cyprus WBC Event

A big night of WBC boxing is scheduled to take place later this month in North Cyprus on the eve of the WBC world heavyweight championship “Glory in Giza” event, which will see the undefeated Oleksander Usyk (24-0, with 15 KOs) defend his title against a kickboxer Rico Verhoeven (1-0).

Days before that clash, an important bout will take place in North Cyprus on May 19 at the Arkin Iskele Hotel. The card will feature the return of Avni Yildirim (28-5, 17 KOs), who faced Canelo Alvarez, Chris Eubank Jr., and Anthony Dirrell in a career that has made him the most prominent Turkish boxer of the decade.

Canelo Alvarez goes 11 rounds with Sergey Kovalev on Nov 2,2019. | IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

The main event of the evening will feature Olympic heavyweight Mourad Aliev (14-1, 11 KOs) against Nigerian puncher Raphael Akpejiori (19-2, 18 KOs). The fight will be for the WBC International Silver Championship in the heavyweight division.

Both fighters are ranked in the top 30 by the WBC. Aliev is ranked 26th globally, and Akpejiori, for his part, is ranked 16th. Mourad Aliev boxed for France at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. However, his Azeri Turkish heritage will likely make him the crowd's favorite in this one.

That main event will be one of several WBC events on the card, organized by Arena Boxing and its promoter, Ahmet Onur.

“WBC President Mauricio Sulaiman is expected to attend the event, marking a significant moment for the promotion and the region,” read a press statement from Arena Boxing that was sent to the boxing media.

Mauricio Sulaiman | IMAGO / Torsten Helmke

Elsewhere on the card, Albanian Luis Vela (6-0, 5 KOs) will take on Germany’s Oussama Kebdani (10-1, 3 KOs) for the WBC International Championship at super lightweight. The WBC International Silver Championship in the super featherweight division will also be on the line when Muhamet Qamili (17-1-1, 8 KOs) takes on Alessandro Mayora (18-1, 14 KOs).

Massive night for WBC heavywieght title dreams

Three other heavyweight clashes will round out a truly packed card.

These include Bosnian heavyweight Ahmed Krnjic (7-1, 4 KOs), a finalist of the WBC Grand Prix, who will fight Metin Turunc (14-1, 13 KOs). The winner will earn the WBC Mediterranean Heavyweight Championship.

Turkish heavyweight Umut Camkiran (25-0, 23 KOs) will look to extend his undefeated streak against Damir Beljo (29-2, 23 KOs). Finally, Croatian Olympic heavyweight Luka Pratljacic (1-0, 1 KO) will continue his journey in the professional boxing ranks.

The venue is an intriguing seaside resort just a 10-minute drive from the ruins of the Greek City of Salamis. Amongst the ruins is a gymnasium where, one imagines, a slew of boxing events were held thousands of years ago.