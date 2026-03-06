Nicaragua vs. Dominican Republic Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers for World Baseball Classic

The Dominican Republic starts its 2026 World Baseball Classic with a rather easy matchup against Nicaragua on Friday night.

The DR is looking for a better showing this time around after failing to make it out of pool play in 2023. Meanwhile, Nicaragua is still looking for its first World Baseball Classic victory after scoring just four runs in its first appearance in 2023.

These teams were in the same pool in that tournament, and the Dominican Republic came away with a respectable 6-1 win in their matchup.

Here are the odds, probable pitchers, and predictions for Nicaragua vs. Dominican Republic on Friday night.

Nicaragua vs. Dominican Republic Odds & Run Line

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Moneyline

Nicaragua +700

Dominican Republic -1200

Run Line

Nicaragua +4.5 (-105)

Dominican Republic -4.5 (-115)

Total

9.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Nicaragua vs. Dominican Republic Probable Pitchers

Nicaragua: Ronald Medrano

Dominican Republic: TBA

Nicaragua vs. Dominican Republic How to Watch

Date: Friday, March 6

Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

Venue: loanDepot park - Miami, FL

How to Watch (TV): FS2, Fox Deportes

Nicaragua vs. Dominican Republic Prediction and Pick

Ronald Medrano gets the ball for Nicaragua in its opener. He spent some time in the St. Louis Cardinals system over a decade ago, but has primarily played internationally in Mexico and Nicaragua. He most recently went 5-2 with a 4.30 ERA and 38 strikeouts in 60 innings for Jalisco in the Mexican Winter League.

Offensively, Nicaragua has Mark Vientos leading the way as he honors his mother by playing for her home country.

While Nicaragua is looking for its first win in a World Baseball Classic game, the Dominican Republic is looking for its second WBC championship after taking it all in 2013.

The DR has yet to name a starting pitcher, but it doesn’t really matter who they turn to. Whoever it is should be able to handle the Nicaragua lineup, and the DR has one of the best lineups in the tournament.

I’ll back the Dominican Republic to win in a blowout to open its tournament.

Pick: Dominican Republic -4.5 (-115)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.