Four Division Champion Naoya Inoue Defeats TJ Doheny in Bantamweight Match
By Jeniffer Achieng
The fight between Japan’s Naoya Inoue and Ireland’s TJ Doheny kicked off at Tokyo’s Ariake Arena on Tuesday.Inoue seeks to defend his IBF, WBC and WBO super bantamweight titles. He is popularly known as pound-for-pound king of boxing and made a comeback after previously defeating Luis Nery with a sixth-round knockout in May.
Inoue (27-0,24 KOs) won in the seventh round to retain his title after Doheny (26-5,20 KOs) who previously held IBF super bantamweight world title from 2018-2019 got an injury on his back. This was a fifth career defeat for 37-year-old Doheny while Inoue improved his record to 28-0.
In round one, Inoue pulled out a tremendous punch on his opponent but Doheny skedaddled from the corner. After 60 seconds the match came to a standstill. Doheny fired a quick right to the body but Inoue backed it up with a counter left. Doheny doubled up on his jabs to bewilder his opponent.
Inoue also increased his speed and landed some hard shots on Doheny’s body and finished with a three-punch in the second round. Inoue was the most active and energetic in this stage and took control all through. Inoue shot another jab but Doheny blocked it. Doheny pounced back and gave a nice body shot to bring it to the champion.
As pressure increased both fighters stayed flexible with Inoue at the center of the ring. Inoue kept a fierce fight as they continued and did not show any sign of slowing down, he fatigued his opponent with uncompromising body work.
Doheny tried to block the punches with his right arm and as the fight ended 16 seconds into the seventh round, Doheny got an injury on his back and referee Bence Kovacs stepped in to intervene. The game came to a halt and Japan’s player was declared the winner by technical knockout. Dohney was helped to the locker room after his left leg and back got an injury.
Apart from American Terence Crawford being the only male fighter to become undisputed world champion at two different weights since the four-belt era began in 2004, Inoue now joins the team.
Australian Player, Sam Goodman who injured his right arm in a fight between Chainoi Worawut in the fourth round is set to come up against the undefeated Japanese Inoue in a blockbuster that is scheduled in December.