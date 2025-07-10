Boxing

Osleys Iglesias vs Vladimir Shishkin IBF Mandatory Fight Official For September 4th

The boogeyman of super-middleweight division could be one fight closer to a world title shot.

Johan Alyas Blanco

IMAGO / CHROMORANGE

The winner of Canelo Alvarez vs. Terence Crawford will not have to wait long for their next challenger.

Today, it was officially announced that undefeated contender Osleys Iglesias will take on Vladimir Shishkin on Sept. 4th. This winner becomes the IBF mandatory at super-middleweight, where Alvarez is currently undisputed champion.

The event is being put on by Eye of the Tiger, which is Iglesias' promoter. It will take place at the Montreal Casino in Montreal, Canada. The fight was reportedly in the works back in May.

Iglesias (13-0, 12 KOs) is currently the No. 3 ranked super-middleweight according to Ring Magazine. The 27-year-old last fought on Nov. 7th, 2024, stopping Petro Ivanov in the fifth round. "El Tornado" fought four times in 2024, knocking out all his opponents within five rounds, with three of them coming in the first two rounds.

The Cuban-native was a highly rated amateur boxer before turning pro in Germany in 2019. He has since become the boogeyman at 168 lbs, with meaningful fights becoming difficult to make.

The IBF's No. 1 ranking at super-middleweight is currently vacant, with Shishkin (16-1, 10 KOs) at No. 2 and Iglesias at No. 3.

Shishkin is coming off his first career defeat, losing to William Scull for the vacant IBF title on Oct. 19th, 2024. The 33-year-old's most notable win is against former IBF champion Jose Uzcategui on Dec. 17th, 2022. He is also currently the No. 8 ranked boxer at 168 lbs, according to Ring Magazine.

This matchup will be a true contrast in styles. Iglesias will bring that modern Cuban style along with his power, while Shishkin will look to implement his slick boxing and fight Iglesias at range.

Whatever happens, the winner will be a difficult matchup for either Canelo or Crawford.

The Latest Boxing News

Jim Lampley Joining Broadcast Team For Berlanga vs Sheeraz This Saturday

Naoya Inoue vs Murodjon Akhmadaliev Set For Sept. 14 In Japan, Takei Headlines Undercard

Exclusive: Xander Zayas Looking To Win First World Title On Final Top Rank-ESPN Card

Exclusive: Phumelele Cafu Looking To Shock The World Against Jesse "Bam" Rodriguez On July 19th

Published
Johan Alyas Blanco
JOHAN ALYAS BLANCO

Johan Alyas Blanco is a writer for KO On SI. He’s also written for Fightlete and has covered various events in combat sports. He’s also worked as a News Producer in Orlando and Tallahassee, and was a part of UCF's sports show, Hitting The Field. He attended UCF and graduated with a bachelor's degree in journalism in 2022.