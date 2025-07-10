Osleys Iglesias vs Vladimir Shishkin IBF Mandatory Fight Official For September 4th
The winner of Canelo Alvarez vs. Terence Crawford will not have to wait long for their next challenger.
Today, it was officially announced that undefeated contender Osleys Iglesias will take on Vladimir Shishkin on Sept. 4th. This winner becomes the IBF mandatory at super-middleweight, where Alvarez is currently undisputed champion.
The event is being put on by Eye of the Tiger, which is Iglesias' promoter. It will take place at the Montreal Casino in Montreal, Canada. The fight was reportedly in the works back in May.
Iglesias (13-0, 12 KOs) is currently the No. 3 ranked super-middleweight according to Ring Magazine. The 27-year-old last fought on Nov. 7th, 2024, stopping Petro Ivanov in the fifth round. "El Tornado" fought four times in 2024, knocking out all his opponents within five rounds, with three of them coming in the first two rounds.
The Cuban-native was a highly rated amateur boxer before turning pro in Germany in 2019. He has since become the boogeyman at 168 lbs, with meaningful fights becoming difficult to make.
The IBF's No. 1 ranking at super-middleweight is currently vacant, with Shishkin (16-1, 10 KOs) at No. 2 and Iglesias at No. 3.
Shishkin is coming off his first career defeat, losing to William Scull for the vacant IBF title on Oct. 19th, 2024. The 33-year-old's most notable win is against former IBF champion Jose Uzcategui on Dec. 17th, 2022. He is also currently the No. 8 ranked boxer at 168 lbs, according to Ring Magazine.
This matchup will be a true contrast in styles. Iglesias will bring that modern Cuban style along with his power, while Shishkin will look to implement his slick boxing and fight Iglesias at range.
Whatever happens, the winner will be a difficult matchup for either Canelo or Crawford.
