Frazer Clarke 'Successfully' Undergoes Surgery Hours After His Vicious First-Round TKO By Fabio Wardley
By Isaac Nyamungu
Frazer Clarke has undertaken surgery less than 24 hours after his unequivocal defeat to Fabio Wardley in Saturday night's British heavyweight title replay in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The 33-year-old’s recovery will take between six and eight weeks.
Wardley hit a shocking right hook that ensued in Clarke being hospitalized with jaw and cheekbone damages. Wardley and Clarke were re-matching after an exciting British and Commonwealth heavyweight title contest earlier this year; Clarke vows to return after injury
Their first bout ended in a split-decision draw in London back in March though Wardley knocked out Clarke in the first round on Saturday. Wardley took only two minutes and 28 seconds to beat Clarke in their rematch at Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on Saturday night.
Frazer Clarke has undergone a "successful" operation to repair the damage to his jaw and cheekbone after his first-round loss to Fabio Wardley.
"Frazer successfully underwent a minor surgery today," said Boxxer promoter Ben Shalom on Sunday afternoon. "He's feeling well and rested and will head back to the UK this evening to further recover with his family,” he added.
"He's feeling more motivated than ever to come back bigger and better in the new year. He would like to sincerely pass on his thanks to well-wishers and we hope for a speedy recovery," he continued.
After guarding his British and Commonwealth heavyweight championships in Saturday's contest, Wardley further sent his best wishes to Clarke following the conclusion of their contention.
"I want, whoever I'm in with, to go back to their family and I hope he's well, I hope I can speak to him afterwards because those first 12 rounds we shared first were special,” said Wardley.
"I had to make a statement tonight. I appreciate the war last time and what a great spectacle that was," he added.
Clarke's healing is projected to take between six and eight weeks.
Wardley can now focus on his own future. He has demonstrated he can move on to global stage.
"I'm ready to mix it with those boys. I've got the power to mix it with them all, I can take a shot, and I can have a war," said the British champion.
"You've seen me do everything. I'm ready for that world stage now," he asserted.