Major Update on Potential Tyson Fury vs Anthony Joshua Fight

Two of Britain's greatest heavyweight fighters in the last decade may finally have a showdown later this year if the rumors are correct.

AJ only took six rounds to stop Jake Paul last December after stepping in to face the well-known content creator when Gervonta Davis pulled out of the fight.

According to talkSPORT's Gareth A Davis, the two Brit's had agreed to fight this summer, but after Joshua was involved in a car crash where two of his friends passed away, the talks were derailed.

Joshua set to return to the ring this summer

Anthony Joshua | Getty Images for Netflix

Many wondered if Joshua was going to retire after the incident, but after a long recovery, the two-time WBO world heavyweight champion is set to return to training camp imminently.

Joshua is reportedly expected to return this summer, with familiar foe Dillian Whyte rumored to be his opponent as the 2012 Olympic gold medalist prepares for the potential blockbuster heavyweight fight later this year or in 2027.

Fury and Joshua agree new fight deal

Gareth A Davies revealed this past weekend that a new fight has been agreed in principle for Fury and Joshua to finally meet in the ring, and added it is still up in the air whether the fight would take place later this year or in 2027.

"The Fury-Joshua fight is signed. Okay, it is signed in the background. I've got that on good authority. He said. "It's with the big money people. It'll be on Netflix. It's agreed. They are moving towards it, but they both want the fight. "It's on the cards and it's going to happen."

Tyson Fury | IMAGO / PA Images

Joshua has a multi-fight broadcast deal with DAZN in place, so it could prove interesting if the fight is to be desired for Netflix

Fury to return on April 11th

Fury is now preparing to make his long-awaited return to boxing against Russia boxer Arslanbek Makhmudov on April 11 live on Netflix at the Tottenham Hotspur Arena.

The Gypsy King has insisted he will not have a trainer in his corner for this fight, describing himself as a 'one man army'.

The former WBC heavyweight champion announced his retirement from the ring last year after suffering another decision loss to Oleksandr Usyk, a decision he heavily contests. If Fury and Joshua are to fight, it would mark the end of a long wait for two of Britain's best heavyweight boxers of this generation to finally showdown.