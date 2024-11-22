Garcia Announces Another Exhibition Fight, This Time In Japan
Former world champion and boxing superstar Ryan Garcia announced is set to return to the ring in an exhibition match against former kickboxing champion Rukiya Anpo.
"Super excited to announce I’m on my way to Tokyo, [Japan]. This man tried to knock out [Manny Pacquiao] in an exhibition... Rubbed me the wrong way now [I'm going to] have to teach Anpo a lesson," Ryan Garcia said in a post on social media.
Garcia traveled to Japan in July for Anpo's exhibition with Manny Pacquiao. Pacquiao only showed flashes of his former self in that fight against the taller Anpo. Ango has a record of 27-8-1 and is a former kickboxing champion.
Garcia recieved a one year ban from the sport following a failed drug test. However, there are no legal restrictions preventing him fighting in an exhibition match.
Garcia has also been linked int recent links to a Dubai exhibition against Jaber Zayani in January. Jaber Zayani,who holds an 18-0 record with 11 knockouts, is a 34-year-old
lightweight and former sparring partner of Manny Pacquiao.
Given that the Anpo bout will be contested at 153 pounds over eight two-minute rounds in Japan there is a possibility that Garcia could return in late January in Dubai though it is unlikely.
Garcia’s life has been a rollercoaster in recent months. He convincingly beat long-time rival Devon Haney in April in a fight in which he scored several knockdowns.
It was a massive upset in boxing and for a moment the Victorville bomber stood atop the sport. His victory was undermined when it emerged he had tested positive for Ostarine. A potentially performance enhancing substances. However, the levels of Ostarine in his system at the time of the test were unclear.
“Mom has cancer. I’m being sued. My supplements were tainted. Going through a divorce,” Ryan said on social media in a series of posts that stretched over several hours on X.
Garcia turned professional in 2016. He has compiled a record of 26-1 with 25 wins coming by way of knockout. He has previously competed at the super featherweight, lightweight, and junior welterweight divisions.
Garcia announced a brief retirement from the sport on Twitter earlier this year and the announcement of this exhibition would over turn that move.
“The sad part is I’m a great boxer. And I entertain and knock people out I’m sad [because I love] boxing,” Garcia said at the time.
Many will be excited to see the fighter back in action albeit in a exhibition match