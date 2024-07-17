Gregory Morales Faces Jayvon Garnett In A Featherweight Fight In California
Gregory Morales, 23, will take on Jayvon Garnett, 29, at Fantasy Springs Casino in Indio on July 19, 2024. Morales has a record of 16 wins, 1 loss, and 0 draws, with 9 of those wins coming via knockout, while Jayvon Garnett has a record of 10 wins, 1 loss, and 0 draws—of which 5 came via knockout. The Featherweight class match will last ten rounds and have a weight limit of 126 pounds. In addition, this battle will take place on the undercard of the bout between Alexis Rocha and Santiago Dominguez.
"Undercard alert! Rocha Dominguez to display Golden boys to prospects... including Gregory Morales Vs Jayvon Garnett," said a Golden Boys post on X
Morales has a five-inch height advantage over Garnett, as well as a five-inch reach advantage. His knockout percentage of 56% is noticeably greater than Garnett's 50%. In the same vein, both combatants take the orthodox position. Morales, who made his professional debut in 2017, clearly has more combat experience than Garnett, who fought for the first time in 2014. Morales has fought 15 more professional rounds than Garnett, bringing his total to 68.
This will be Morales' second ring appearance of the year, having previously fought Ronal Ron in January in Phoenix, Arizona, winning by unanimous decision for his third victory in a row. Garnett last fought in September 2021 at Broken Arrow, Oklahoma, losing to Luis Reynaldo Nunez for the first time in his career.
The evening also includes a six-round welterweight bout between unbeaten Coachella Valley fighter Grant Flores (5-0, 4 KOs) and Los Angeles' Juan Meza Moreno (4-5, 3 KOs). Jorge Chavez (11-0, 8 KOs) of Mexico and Riku Kitani (8-2, 3 KOs) of Japan will compete in a six-round featherweight contest. In addition, Indio's Bryan Lua (9-0, 4 KOs) will face an opponent yet to be named in a six-round lightweight contest. The main event will pit Alexis Rocha (24-2, 16 KOs) against the undefeated Santiago Dominguez (27-0, 20 KOs) in a 10-round Welterweight fight.
The fighters are scheduled to ring walk at around 10:00 PM EST or 7:00 PM PST at Fantasy Springs Casino in Indio, California.