Harlem Eubank vs David Papot to Debut New Gladius System

A massive revolution that could change boxing forever will launch at the modest Copperbox Arena in East London on July 18th.

Harlem Eubank (22-1) will take on Frenchman David Papot (30-1-1) in the main event of a five-fight card.

Yet, what truly makes the fight a game-changer for the sport is the promise of the Gladius system. It will be used for the first time in the fight, offering fans access to unique cameras and data from sensors embedded in gumshields and gloves. As a result, the power, speed, and impact of every punch will be recorded.

“This is the beginning of a new era of combat sports. Gladius creates a single, trustworthy source of truth by intelligently combining video, volumetric capture, audio, and wearable sensors. On July 18th, fans will see every punch’s power, speed,and impact in real time, with Matrix-style volumetric replays and insights that turn raw action into compelling understanding,” said Oliver Hickey, CEO of Gladius, in a media statement.

Yes, remember when Saturday nights were about "compelling understanding"? If half of their promises are true, this may be the most technologically impactful development in boxing since Compubox was created in 1985, which helped make the Canobbio family one of the most powerful in boxing.

The plan is to ensure both those watching at home and those in the arena get a new and unique experience. DAZN watchers will get AI-personalized feeds, dynamic viewing angles, and unspecified interactivity. Conversely, those in the venue, once the site of Olympic competition for the 2012 London Summer Olympics, will experience what the owners promise is “Wembley standards” as well as live data on screens and a completely new auditory experience to bring every punch into the stands.

Eubank sees this as a big oppurtunity

Harlem Eubank | IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

“On July 18, live on DAZN, I will remind the sport that I am a world-level operator. David Papot is more than a gatekeeper to the top of the welterweight division; he is a proven threat to anyone at 147lbs. But I plan to dispatch of this challenge in devastating and conclusive fashion, sending a warning shot to the champions in my weight class," said Eubank,

"Thanks to my promoters, MF Pro, who are working with Gladius on this event, who are bringing some really interesting ideas and concepts for the viewers on DAZN."

The Gladius system shows the ambitions of MF Pro to not only cement themselves in boxing but also build a new standard for the sport. The Gladius system's complicated design and user experience could also again put an emphasis on “being” at an event or, at the very least, watching it live.