José Valenzuela Talks His Way into Shakur Stevenson’s Crosshairs

Boxing is one of the few sports in which athletes can talk themselves into big paydays. With the accessibility of social media and podcasts, boxers use the platforms as vehicles.

Champions will fire off words, in jest or in seriousness, to elicit responses from fans and the media. Most importantly, fighters within two or three weight classes can interact, building interest in a big fight or at least the hope of one.

Shakur Stevenson, the current WBO junior welterweight champion, was on the receiving end of a challenge.

IMAGO / Torsten Helmke

José Valenzuela is a former WBA super lightweight champion. As a result, he knows what being a belt holder means and the trappings of success. Hungry for more, Valenzuela took to social media and challenged Stevenson, who responded, leading to a back-and-forth that drew eyes.

Valenzuela and Stevenson take jabs on social media

Before William Zepeda dispatched Lamont Roach Jr. on Saturday, Stevenson provided words of encouragement to Roach, tweeting, "“F--- it Lamont go to work so me and u can bang out for the best 135 pounder on da planet.”

Unfortunately for Roach, Zepeda won a lopsided fight, presumably ending any hopes of that fight. Valenzuela fired back, using facts to articulate his point.

“Calling Roach the best 135-pounder after a draw with Pitbull is wild. I beat Pitbull. And I’m coming off a KO win over DLS. If you really want to prove who’s the best, let’s fight.”

Calling Roach the best 135-pounder after a draw with Pitbull is wild. I beat Pitbull. And I’m coming off a KO win over DLS. If you really want to prove who’s the best, let’s fight. https://t.co/fgUuradU8a — Jose el Rayo Valenzuela (@rayoboxing) August 1, 2026

On August 3, 2024, Valenzuela earned a split decision victory over Isaac "Pitbull" Cruz to win the WBA super lightweight title. While Valenzuela's response seemed tame, Stevenson's reaction turned up the heat.

"I understand u want a payday, G; I respect it. Once again, I would take u more serious if Gary didn’t beat the dog s--- out of u.. Did u win a round? And DLS didn’t fight more than 1 round in 3 years I was not impressed u seen when he was active, he knocked your head off.”

Valenzuela's last loss came at the hands of Gary Antuanne Russell, losing via unanimous decision on March 1, 2025. Russell effectively quieted Valenzuela for 12 rounds. Stevenson ends his part of the communication with this sharp jab.

“U could hold my towels for my next fight champ that’s the closest you’ll get to greatness.”

Stevenson, as a three-division world champion, has influence over whether he fights Valenzuela. With fighters like Devin Haney still searching for a mega fight, the champion can pick and choose. Meanwhile, where does this leave Valenzuela?