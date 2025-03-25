Boxing

How to Watch Canelo Alvarez vs William Scull: Date, Start Time, Fight Card & More

Canelo Alvarez is set to make his highly anticipated return to the boxing ring on May 3 against William Scull, the current IBF super middleweight champion.

Alvarez currently holds the WBA, WBC, and Ring Magazine super middleweight titles and is aiming to go undisputed again with a win against Scull. Alvarez's last outing was in September 2024, where he managed a pull off a grueling decision win against Edgar Berlanga. Canelo 's record stands at 62-2-2 with 39 career knockout wins.

Scull, on the other hand, is undefeated with a record of 23-0-0. The 32-year-old defeated Vladimir Shishkin via unanimous decision in his last fight in October of 2024. While his record is impressive, Scull has arguably never fought someone of Alvarez's quality yet.

Canelo Alvarez vs William Scull head-to-head

Canelo Alvarez

William Scull

Age

34

32

Height

171 cm

182 cm

Reach

179 cm

185 cm

Record

62-2-2

23-0-0

Knockouts

39

9

Nationality

Mexico

Cuba

Canelo Alvarez vs William Scull preview

Canelo Alvarez is a modern day great and has plans to take on Terence Crawford in September. William Scull, however, can ruin that with a massive upset in May. Standing at 182 cm, Scull is significantly taller than Alvarez, who is 171 cm.

The height difference was evident when the two fighter came face to face. Last time Canelo fought an opponent of similar height was Dmitry Bivol. Canelo lost to Bivol by unanimous decision. That said, Bivol is one of the best fighters in the world and the same can't be said about Scull.

Canelo Alvarez has all the tools in the box, however, he hasn't been able to finish off his opponents in recent fights. The Mexican remains dangerous on all fronts and he might look to put on a showcase display to set up a Crawford showdown.

Canelo Alvarez vs William Scull fight date

Date: May 3, 2025

Canelo Alvarez vs William Scull will take place on May 3.

Canelo Alvarez vs William Scull start time

Time: 11 pm ET/ 8 pm PT (main event)

Canelo Alvarez and William Scull will make their way to the ring on 11 pm ET/ 8 pm PT.

How to watch Canelo Alvarez vs William Scull

TV/ Stream: DAZN PPV

The Canelo Alvarez vs William Scull: Fatal Fury fight card will be shown on DAZN PPV worldwide.

Canelo Alvarez vs William Scull location

Location: The Venue Riyadh Season, Riyadh

Canelo Alvarez vs William Scull will take at The Venue Riyadh Season, Riyadh.

Canelo Alvarez vs William Scull fight card

Undisputed super middleweight title: Canelo Alvarez vs William Scull

Super middleweight: Bruno Surace vs Jaime Munguia

Heavyweight: Martin Bakole vs Efe Ajagba

WBC cruiserweight title: Badou Jack vs Ryan Rozicki

Middleweight: Marco Verde vs Michel Polina

Middleweight: Brayan Leon vs Aaron Gurrero

