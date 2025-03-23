Ring Walk Time Announced For Canelo Alvarez vs. William Scull
The time for the ring walks for Saul "Canelo" Alvarez vs. William Scull is now official.
The Ring announced that Canelo and Scull will walk to the ring at 11 p.m. ET on May 3. Canelo and Scull will face off for the undisputed super middleweight title at the ANB Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on DAZN PPV.
Canelo (62-2-2, 39 KOs) would become the undisputed super middleweight champion for a second time with a win. For Scull (23-0, 9 KOs), a win would mark one of the biggest upsets in recent memory.
The time is significant given the time past events in Saudi Arabia have taken place. In the United States, ring walks have typically begun at around 6 p.m. ET. With Alvarez and Scull walking to the ring at 11 p.m. ET, it'll be 6 a.m. in Saudi Arabia and 4 a.m. in the United Kingdom. On the West Coast, ring walks will begin at 8 p.m. PT.
MORE: Canelo Alvarez vs William Scull Undercard Revealed
Time will more than likely fluctuate based on the length of the fights on the undercard, though, they won't walk any earlier than 11 p.m. ET. The undercard has a trio of bouts that could be 10 or 12 rounds; Badou Jack vs. Ryan Rozicki for the WBC cruiserweight title, Jaime Munguia vs. Bruno Surace 2 and Martin Bakole vs. Efe Ajagba.
