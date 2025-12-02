How To Watch Teofimo Lopez vs Shakur Stevenson: Date, Start Time, Fight Card & Live Stream

On December 1, it was officially announced that rivals Teofimo Lopez and Shakur Stevenson would be squaring off in a highly anticipated bout at the start of 2026. Lopez will defend his WBO World Super Lightweight title against Stevenson, who is the WBC World Lightweight champion.

The fight will see Stevenson move up to 140 pounds for the first time in his career, as he is aiming to become a four-weight world champion. As for 'The Takeover' Lopez, he will be aiming to make his fourth defense of the title.

IMAGO / Hoganphotos

Stevenson will go into the bout off the back of an impressive unanimous decision victory over William Zepeda in July 2025. The win was Stevenson's third defense of the WBC World Lightweight title, having also beaten Artem Harutyunyan and Josh Padley.

Stevenson first became a world champion at the age of 22, when he defeated Joet Gonzalez in October 2019 to claim the vacant WBO World Featherweight title. Two years later, a win over Jamel Herring would make Stevenson a two-division title holder, claiming the WBO belt at super featherweight.

Lopez will go into the bout with his last fight coming in May 2025. A unanimous decision over Arnold Barboza Jr. would see 'The Takeover' retain his WBO title for the third time, having claimed the belt against Josh Taylor in June 2023.

Lopez made the move to super lightweight in 2022, following a huge upset loss to George Kambosos Jr. The loss to the Australian cost Lopez his WBA, IBF, and WBO World Lightweight titles as he was on the wrong side of a split decision.

Since the loss, Lopez has been perfect, going 6-0 since 2022. Now, he will look for one of the highest-profile wins of his career in recent years as he welcomes Stevenson to his division.

Teofimo Lopez vs Shakur Stevenson Tale of the Tape

Teofimo Lopez Shakur Stevenson Age 28 28 Height 5' 9" 5' 8" Reach 68.5" 68" Record 21-1 24-0 KOs 13 11

Teofimo Lopez vs Shakur Stevenson Date

Date: Saturday, January 31, 2026

Lopez vs Stevenson will take place on Saturday, January 31, 2026.

Teofimo Lopez vs Shakur Stevenson Time

Time: TBA

How To Watch Teofimo Lopez vs Shakur Stevenson

Watch: DAZN, DAZN Ultimate

You can watch Lopez vs Stevenson live on DAZN. PPV details are yet to be released.

Teofimo Lopez vs Shakur Stevenson Location

Location: New York, US.

An exact venue for Lopez vs Stevenson is yet to be announced.

Teofimo Lopez vs Shakur Stevenson Full Fight Card

The full fight card for Teofimo Lopez vs Shakur Stevenson is yet to be officially announced.