How To Watch Teofimo Lopez vs Shakur Stevenson: Date, Start Time, Fight Card & Live Stream
On December 1, it was officially announced that rivals Teofimo Lopez and Shakur Stevenson would be squaring off in a highly anticipated bout at the start of 2026. Lopez will defend his WBO World Super Lightweight title against Stevenson, who is the WBC World Lightweight champion.
The fight will see Stevenson move up to 140 pounds for the first time in his career, as he is aiming to become a four-weight world champion. As for 'The Takeover' Lopez, he will be aiming to make his fourth defense of the title.
Stevenson will go into the bout off the back of an impressive unanimous decision victory over William Zepeda in July 2025. The win was Stevenson's third defense of the WBC World Lightweight title, having also beaten Artem Harutyunyan and Josh Padley.
Stevenson first became a world champion at the age of 22, when he defeated Joet Gonzalez in October 2019 to claim the vacant WBO World Featherweight title. Two years later, a win over Jamel Herring would make Stevenson a two-division title holder, claiming the WBO belt at super featherweight.
Lopez will go into the bout with his last fight coming in May 2025. A unanimous decision over Arnold Barboza Jr. would see 'The Takeover' retain his WBO title for the third time, having claimed the belt against Josh Taylor in June 2023.
Lopez made the move to super lightweight in 2022, following a huge upset loss to George Kambosos Jr. The loss to the Australian cost Lopez his WBA, IBF, and WBO World Lightweight titles as he was on the wrong side of a split decision.
Since the loss, Lopez has been perfect, going 6-0 since 2022. Now, he will look for one of the highest-profile wins of his career in recent years as he welcomes Stevenson to his division.
Teofimo Lopez vs Shakur Stevenson Tale of the Tape
Teofimo Lopez
Shakur Stevenson
Age
28
28
Height
5' 9"
5' 8"
Reach
68.5"
68"
Record
21-1
24-0
KOs
13
11
Teofimo Lopez vs Shakur Stevenson Date
Date: Saturday, January 31, 2026
Lopez vs Stevenson will take place on Saturday, January 31, 2026.
Teofimo Lopez vs Shakur Stevenson Time
Time: TBA
How To Watch Teofimo Lopez vs Shakur Stevenson
Watch: DAZN, DAZN Ultimate
You can watch Lopez vs Stevenson live on DAZN. PPV details are yet to be released.
Teofimo Lopez vs Shakur Stevenson Location
Location: New York, US.
An exact venue for Lopez vs Stevenson is yet to be announced.
Teofimo Lopez vs Shakur Stevenson Full Fight Card
The full fight card for Teofimo Lopez vs Shakur Stevenson is yet to be officially announced.
The Latest Boxing News
Donal Long is a boxing journalist for KO On SI, hailing from Dublin, Ireland. Prior to joining SI in 2025, Donal graduated from Dublin City University with a bachelor's degree in media production management. He has also worked on sites such as SportsJOE, GiveMeSport, The Sportster, and Bloody Knockout. Donal has been a huge sports fan for all of his life, which has seen him travel throughout Europe to attend live events.Follow longdonal