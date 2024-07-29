Isaac Cruz Eager to Step In Against Gervonta Davis
By Mohamed Bahaa
Isaac “Pitbull” Cruz stands ready to seize a significant opportunity if Gervonta "Tank" Davis extends an offer. The much-anticipated bout between Davis and Vasiliy Lomachenko seems to have fallen through, as Lomachenko has decided against fighting Davis this November. Cruz, however, has expressed his readiness to step in and face the undefeated champion.
Before any potential showdown with Davis can materialize, Cruz, the reigning WBA junior welterweight titleholder, faces a formidable challenge against Jose "Rayo" Valenzuela (13-2, 9 KOs) on August 3rd. This fight serves as the co-main event for the Terence Crawford-Israil Madrimov 154-pound title fight at BMO Stadium in Los Angeles. Cruz's primary focus remains on Valenzuela, a dangerous opponent known for his power and skill.
“It is surprising because I thought it was almost a done deal, but then again, if he didn’t want to fight him, you’ve got to respect Lomachenko’s decision,” Cruz said. “And then that just means that I’m in top condition to be able to be considered to fight Gervonta on whatever date is available at the end of the year, and if it happens, I will be ready.”
Gervonta Davis, with a perfect record of 30-0, including 28 knockouts, was in discussions with PBC representatives to organize a 135-pound unification fight against Lomachenko. Negotiations with Top Rank and Lomachenko’s manager, Egis Klimas, were ongoing for weeks, targeting a blockbuster event in Las Vegas this November. However, Klimas announced that Lomachenko declined the fight, choosing instead to take the rest of the year off to prioritize family time.
Isaac Cruz is familiar with the challenge Gervonta Davis poses. In December 2021, Cruz stepped in as a late replacement for Rolando "Rolly" Romero and pushed Davis to the limits. He went the distance and lost a close decision to the three-division champion, who is renowned as one of the most formidable punchers in boxing. Cruz has since been vocal about his desire for a rematch and now stands a strong chance of securing it, provided he can overcome Valenzuela, a task that is by no means straightforward.
“I’m going to be ready to go from the opening bell up to the final second of the fight,” Cruz stated. “And my goal is to give fans a great show and to come out on top in the end.”
The upcoming bout with Valenzuela is crucial for Cruz. A victory would not only bolster his standing in the boxing world but also position him as a viable contender for a rematch with Davis. Fans eagerly anticipate whether Cruz can navigate this challenge and set the stage for a highly anticipated clash with Gervonta Davis later this year.