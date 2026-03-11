Jai Opetaia’s IBF Title Reign Not Over After Zuffa Boxing 04 Debacle

Jai Opetaia remains possession of the IBF cruiserweight title, at least for a few more days.

Despite the organization's strange decision to remove its belt from the Zuffa Boxing 04 main event, which saw Opetaia face Brandon Glanton for the Zuffa Boxing world title, the situation continues to grow stranger.

The IBF confirmed on Tuesday that it would not strip Opetaia just yet and review the entire case before making an official decision, according to BoxingScene.

The IBF cited Opetaia's post-fight comments, which restated his quest for undisputed status, as the reason it is keeping the case open.

"The status of the IBF cruiserweight title remains in deliberation," the IBF said in a statement, via BoxingScene. "Jai Opetaia made comments during the post-fight press conference that have led the organization's leadership to question whether he was made completely and fully aware by his advisors of the decisions he needed to make when committing to the bout with Brandon Glanton. The organization intends to look further into this matter."

Opetaia's bout with Glanton was initially expected to be a defense of his IBF and The Ring titles, with the inaugural Zuffa Boxing belt also on the line. However, the IBF withdrew its sanctioning of the bout two days before the event, believing its title was being disrespected by being promoted as inferior to the Zuffa Boxing belt.

Opeetaia dominated Glanton for all 12 rounds to win his first fight by decision in nearly two years. The win marked his ninth defense of The Ring title and would have been his fifth of the IBF belt.

Opetaia expressed disappointment with the IBF's decision after the fight, but he maintained he was determined to regain the belt to continue his undisputed quest. However, his new promoter, Dana White, was not as understanding.

White slammed the IBF's last-minute decision, calling it "unprofessional," and accusing the organization of intentionally sabotaging his event at the 11th hour. White said he sees "lawsuits coming," either by Zuffa Boxing or Opetaia himself.

"Saying they felt disrespected at the press conference — the belt was in front of him the entire time and he held it in his hand when he did the face-off," White said at the Zuffa Boxing 04 post-fight press conference. "The Zuffa belt was in the middle 'cause nobody had it... It's pretty clear what they're doing and what's going on. I see lawsuits coming

For now, Opetaia remains listed as the IBF cruiserweight champion on the organization's website. He is its second-longest-reigning champion, with Janibek Alimkhanuly recently losing his title due to PED violations.