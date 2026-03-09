Zuffa Boxing 04 Results: Jai Opetaia Batters Brandon Glanton to Win Zuffa Boxing Title

Jai Opetaia might not be the IBF cruiserweight champion anymore, but he is now the inaugural Zuffa Boxing 200-pound titleholder.

Although it was not a cakewalk, Opetaia dominated Brandon Glanton across 12 rounds to win his ninth world title fight. The unanimous decision victory marked Opetaia's first time going to the judges' scorecards since May 2024, when he beat former champion Mairis Breidis in a rematch.

Opetaia is now the first Zuffa Boxing World Champion after headlining the promotion's fourth event of the year.

Pablo Rubio survives knockdown to beat Adan Palma

Despite owning a sizable height and reach advantage, nothing looked good for Pablo Rubio early. The 29-year-old was at a stark power disadvantage, which was evident in the third round, in which he twice touched the canvas.

Rubio looked to be on his way out after the second knockdown, which came courtesy of a short right hand from Adan Palma. He quickly rose to his feet on both occasions, but the look in his eyes made it seem as if his night was almost over.

That right hand is PISTON-LIKE! 😮‍💨🥊



Adan Palma is putting on a SHOW as he scores another knockdown at #ZuffaBoxing04! pic.twitter.com/0jWMxbL2mz — Zuffa_Boxing (@Zuffa_Boxing) March 9, 2026

Instead, Rubio dusted himself off quickly and came out in the fourth round guns blazing. Rubio finally began to utilize his length and increased his aggression, suddenly becoming the forward-moving fighter and giving Palma fits.

By the end of the sixth round, Palma told his corner he believed he could not hurt Rubio, despite dropping him twice three rounds before. Palma had his moments, but Rubio was in cruise control and won the final five rounds on two of the three judges' scorecards after getting dropped to steal the fight.

Ricardo Salas vs Jesus Sarancho

Ricardo Salas was not the biggest favorite of the night, but he was expected to show out in a favorable matchup against Jesus Sarancho. That is exactly what he did to collect the second stoppage victory of Zuffa Boxing 04.

Salas was the better boxer from the jump, peppering Sarancho with timely counters and power punches at all three levels. He maintained a high pace until he cornered the 24-year-old with a series of hooks that forced the referee to stop the fight in the eighth round.

Pushed the pace for TKO 👊



Ricardo Salas finds the stoppage in the 8th round at #ZuffaBoxing04! pic.twitter.com/c5NNBezlRO — Zuffa_Boxing (@Zuffa_Boxing) March 9, 2026

Salas improved to 23-2-2 with the win and extended his unbeaten streak to nine. His performance earned him one of the two 'Performance of the Night' bonuses.

Jai Opetaia vs Brandon Glanton

Jai Opetaia got off to a slow start, landing just 22 total punches through the first three rounds, according to Compubox. However, he quickly found his range in round four and began to separate himself from the relentless Glanton with precise jabs and uppercuts.

Once he got rolling, Opetaia was a snowball rolling downhill. He landed over 20 punches in six of the last eight rounds, while never allowing Glanton to land more than 14.

Despite eating countless clean punches and bleeding profusely from his mouth, Glanton never stopped moving forward, and Opetaia could not seem to break his chin. The champion came close to a knockdown in the final minute of the fight, but had to settle for the seventh decision victory of his 30-fight career.

Zuffa Boxing 04 results

(C) Jai Opetaia def. Brandon Glanton by unanimous decision (119-106, 119-106, 119-106), for the Zuffa Boxing and The Ring cruiserweight title

Ricardo Salas dec. Jesus Saracho by TKO in Round 8 (2:05), welterweight

Pablo Rubio def. Adan Palma by unanimous decision (76-74, 76-74, 77-75), featherweight

Vlad Panin def. Shinard Bunch by TKO in Round 9 (2:29), welterweight

Joshua Juarez def. Jardae Anderson by unanimous decision (79-73, 78-74, 77-75), heavyweight

Jaycob Ramos vs. Ethan Perez a majority draw (57-55, 56-56, 56-56), featherweight

Brady Ochoa vs. Adrian Serrano a majority draw (58-56, 57-57, 57-57), lightweight

Emiliano Alvarado def. Erick Rosado by unanimous decision (59-54, 59-54, 59-54), featherweight

Performance bonuses

Fight of the Night: Pablo Rubio vs. Ada Palmas

Performance of the Night: Ricardo Salas, Emiliano Alvarado