Jaime Munguia To Face Veteran Ronald Gavril In December Showdown
By Moses Ochieng
Jaime Munguia (44-1, 35 KOs) is reportedly set to face veteran Ronald Gavril on December 14th at Stadium Hot in Tijuana, Mexico. This will be Munguia’s fourth fight in 2024, having started the year with a stoppage win over former 168-pound title contender John Ryder in Phoenix back in January.
Top Rank President Todd duBoef mentioned that Munguia expressed a desire to have a homecoming fight in December, and confirmed that Top Rank is “in discussions” with Munguia’s team to continue their partnership, with further talks planned.
“They communicated they were very happy with the event, the attention he received, the shoulder programming, the socials, and my team had an incredible experience with them. We love that they (took satisfaction) in our content. It was a very positive experience,” Todd duBoef told BoxingScene.
A lot of fans view this fight as Jaime Munguia, 27, reverting to his habit of facing lower-tier opponents in order to pad his record. While his 44-1 record might suggest high-level competition, most of his victories have come against weaker fighters.
On the upside, Munguia remains active, with this being his fourth bout in 2024, which could boost his ranking. After losing to undisputed super middleweight champion Canelo Alvarez via a 12-round unanimous decision on May 4th, Munguia earned life-changing money from that fight and is eager for a rematch to secure another big payday.
“(Arturo) Gatti was flawed, (Miguel) Cotto got hit by right hands … the heavyweight fight we just saw (Saturday between IBF champion Daniel. Dubois and Anthony Joshua) had flaws, but the give and take, and (Munguia’s) willingness to risk to land big punches is compelling and it’s what makes this sport beautiful.”
“If you’re going to take risks, you’re going to get hit. I’d rather see that than a guy doing pirouettes in the ring all night. This was more compelling TV, and you saw it in the arena, with the fans erupting multiple times,” added duBoef.
Ronald Gavril (25-3, 20 KOs) has won his last seven bouts since losing a twelve-round unanimous decision to David Benavidez in their rematch in February 2018.
In their first encounter, Benavidez narrowly defeated Gavril by a 12-round split decision in September 2017, with Benavidez getting knocked down in the twelfth round due to exhaustion. While Gavril posed a significant challenge to Benavidez back then, that was seven years ago, and he's no longer the same fighter. At 38, none of Gavril’s last seven victories have come against notable opposition.