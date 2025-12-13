Terence Crawford Drops 5-Word Reaction To Canelo Alvarez Rematch News

There have been conflicting opinions about whether the boxing world wants to see a rematch between Canelo Alvarez and Terence Crawford, after these two pound-for-pound greats fought three months ago.

Most Canelo fans want to see the rematch, if only to see their beloved boxer get a chance to avenge his unanimous decision defeat to Crawford, who didn't let being the smaller man keep him from dominating Canelo during that September 13 bout.

However, given that the fight was one-sided, many other boxing fans would prefer to see both guys move on with their careers and face somebody fresh in their next bout, whenever that might be.

Canelo has made it clear what he wants to do. Last month, cameras caught him saying that he intends to rematch Crawford in his next bout (which would arrive at some point in 2026) and that initial negotiations are already underway for that bout to occur.

Canelo Alvarez and Terence Crawford on September 11, 2025. | IMAGO / Hoganphotos

The initial thought was that this rematch would be scheduled for Cinco De Mayo weekend, since Canelo almost always fights on that weekend and Mexican Independence Day weekend in mid-September.

However, Canelo's head coach, Eddy Reynoso, told TV Azteca on December 12 that Canelo intends to skip fighting in Cinco De Mayo weekend in 2026 and instead focus on returning against Crawford next September.

🚨🚨🚨BREAKING NEWS 🚨🚨🚨 Eddy Reynoso: Canelo no pelea el Cinco de Mayo, el objetivo es la revancha con Crawford en septiembre.



Eddy le dijo a TV Azteca los planes del Canelo Team para 2026 en el marco del regreso del olímpico Marco Verde este sábado en Mazatlán. pic.twitter.com/zN6eF7QfcU — Salvador Rodriguez (@ChavaESPN) December 13, 2025

Terence Crawford Reacts to Canelo Alvarez Rematch Assertion

Canelo can say whatever he wants, of course. But he's no longer the A-side in this showdown with Crawford after Crawford took his undisputed super middleweight belts by beating him. Now, Canelo is subject to what Crawford wants to do.

And a comment Crawford made when asked about these comments from Canelo's team during a December 13 interview with FightHype suggests he isn't completely on board with a September rematch — at least not yet.

"That's new news to me," Crawford said when told about Canelo's comments to skip fighting in May to prepare for a rematch against Crawford in September, per a YouTube video from FightHype.

Crawford didn't sound overly enthused about this idea. Then again, he isn't subject to Canelo's rematch wishes. And even if he does want to rematch Canelo, he could presumably take another fight in the interim and still be ready in time to rematch Canelo if he desires.

But Crawford typically only fights once per year at this point. And since he's near the end of his professional career, he has to pick his next bout wisely.

