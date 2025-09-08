Jake Paul Breaks Silence On Massive Roadblock For Gervonta 'Tank' Davis Fight
In all the chatter that has stemmed from the announcement that Jake Paul would be fighting Gervonta "Tank" Davis on November 14, in Atlanta, Georgia, one aspect of this fight coming together that could significantly alter matters (or potentially cancel the fight altogether) hasn't been spoken about as much as it should.
On September 2, Josh Peter of USA Today released an article revealing that the Georgia Athletic and Entertainment Commission (GAEC, which oversees every boxing event and competition that takes place in the state, whether it be amateur, pro, or exhibition bout) has still not approved the fight between Paul and Davis.
Robert A. Sinners, who is Communications Director for the Secretary of State, was quoted in Peter's article as saying, “The commission hasn’t approved this event yet, but it could still be considered at a future meeting." It was also noted that the next meeting of this sort is on September 18.
The massive size difference between Paul and Davis is the reason why the bout hasn't been approved yet. This is shown by the state of Georgia's rules and regulations, which states, "No boxing contest or exhibition may be scheduled, and no boxer may engage in a boxing contest or exhibition without the approval of the commission or the commission's representative if the difference in weight between the boxers exceeds (a maximum of nine pounds)."
Paul and Davis are going to have much larger than a nine-pound difference in weight when they fight each other. Therefore, this seems to be a real cause for concern.
Jake Paul Addresses Gervonta Davis Fight Potentially Being in Jeopardy
Despite all of this reporting and Georgia commission rules, Jake Paul doesn't seem the least bit concerned that this fight will happen, which he spoke to during a September 8 interview with Front Office Sports.
"Yeah. 100% it's going to happen. It's scheduled, slated, everything is booked," Paul said with a smile. "I think people always make rumors up about my fights, and have a lot to say. But that's why there's so much attention, and why I do the biggest fights. So there's always gonna be the critics.
"But we're ready to deliver an amazing card on November 14, and it's definitely gonna be my toughest test to date. You know, Tank is a pound-for-pound fighter, ranked top five. [He's] the most experienced, undefeated, knocks everyone out, very quick, has a lot more experience and skill than me. But I believe I'm more athletic and stronger, and I believe I'm going to knock him out," he added.
One would imagine that Paul and Davis' teams would have known about this potential roadblock before the fight was set in Georgia and would have already navigated past it. But only time will tell whether that's true.
The Latest Boxing News