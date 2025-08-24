Jake Paul Coach Admits Dangers Of Fighting "Real Deal" Gervonta 'Tank' Davis
The talk of the boxing community for the past few days has been about the fight announcement between Jake Paul and Gervonta "Tank" Davis. After what has surely been months of fight negotiations, these two sides ultimately agreed to a deal that culminates with them fighting in Atlanta, Georgia, on November 15.
Despite the fight announcement, there's clearly still a lot that needs to be figured out regarding this fight; namely, whether it's going to be labeled an exhibition bout and what weight class these two fighters are going to weigh in at.
The reason this fight is almost guaranteed not to be called a professional fight is because of the gigantic weight difference between Paul and Davis, as Paul weighed in at 65 pounds heavier than Tank during their most recent respective bouts.
Given how much bigger Paul is than Davis, some believe that Tank will pose no danger to Paul, given how size and strength play a vital role in power translating in the ring. However, others would argue that Davis is skilled and experienced enough to pose a threat and potentially damage Paul, despite being a fraction of his size.
Jake Paul's Coach Details Danger Gervonta 'Tank' Davis Will Pose
There's no question that Paul and his team are taking this fight very seriously, regardless of whether it's an exhibition or a pro bout, because of how much they respect Davis as a fighter. This was made clear by comments one of Paul's head coaches, J'Leon Love, made during an August 23 interview with FightHype.
"I mean, Gervonta 'Tank' Davis is the real deal," Love said. "The real deal. People talk about weight. We've been in the gym for years, where we've seen smaller guys spar bigger guys. I mean, at the end of the day, Gervonta poses a lot of different dangers for Jake.
"What [Jake] has to do? I mean, use his God-given ability. And that's his range, his height, his size, all that has to play a factor in the fight. Because if you let Gervonta in, he's really explosive. Obviously, power. And he can trick you, he can trap you. Put you in a trap and put you out," he continued.
"So we've got a lot of work to do, man. At the end of the day, it's exciting. Something new for boxing. And we're up for the challenge."
Props to Love for giving Davis so much respect and admitting that Paul falling into Tank's traps could end up with him seeing stars.
