Jake Paul Offers A Crazy Bet Of $5 Million Prior To A Boxing Bout With Legendary Mike Tyson
By Isaac Nyamungu
Mike Tyson is pretty aware of Jake Paul’s proposal to reward him $5 million if the former heavyweight titlist can get past the fourth round of their bout slated for Nov. 15. The catch: If Tyson fails, he would have to get a tattoo that says, "I love Jake Paul,'' the deal states.
‘Iron Mike’ has long been retired. Tyson went on retirement in 2005. However, he’s agreed to lace up the gloves one more time for a professional fight against the YouTuber-turned-boxer at AT&T Stadium in Dallas, Texas.
Several persons are concerned about the 58-year-old facing off against a boxer 31 years his junior, but Tyson insists he’s ready to cause a remarkable upset by knocking out his rival.
Nonetheless, Jake Paul is absolutely confident that he will emerge the winner. As a matter of fact, he’s so certain that he’ll quickly stop Tyson that he’s contacted to him to make a multi-million-dollar stake.
‘The Problem Child’ confesses that he’ll pay Tyson $5million just for making it past four rounds, even if he gets stopped one second into the fifth frame the boxing legend would still be a winner.
Although, if Paul knocks him out inside four rounds, Tyson will have to get ‘I love Jake Paul’ tattooed on his body.
“He should offer more,’’ said Tyson.
At 58, Tyson is believed to have the ideal opportunity of defeating Paul, 27, if he scores an early knockout. Though Tyson stated the KO blow won’t come too early.
In a fresh post on social media, ‘The Problem Child’ managed to take things to the next stage with an exciting bet suggestion. “Mikey Mikey. If you can last more than four rounds with me, I’ll give you an extra $5 million. But if you don’t, then you have to get a tattoo that says, ‘I Love Jake Paul.’ Deal or no deal?” posed Paul.
Elswhere, Tyson admitted of being nervous. "Well, that’s part of fighting, I’m nervous too. But the closer it gets to the fight, the least nervous I get,” said Tyson.
"I’m training extremely hard. I start at 11am and I might leave the gym at 5pm. When I finish doing my boxing sessions, I’ll get a massage for an hour and then I go into strength and conditioning," the legend added in relation to his preparations.