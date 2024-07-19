Jaron Ennis vs. David Avanesyan: A Night Where Everyone Played Their Part
"Boots", currently holds the International Boxing Federation (IBF) welterweight title
By Latame Phillips
On a night when the stars aligned in Philadelphia, every player in the drama of Jaron Ennis versus David Avanesyan performed their role to perfection. DAZN, the global sports streaming giant, successfully hyped the bout, drawing in an eager audience. Philadelphia fight fans showed up in droves, with over 14,000 packing the Wells Fargo Center, their deafening chants of “BOOOTTTTSSS” echoing through the arena.
The fight announcers did their best to build up the anticipation, highlighting Avanesyan’s commendable five-fight winning streak before his knockout loss to Terrance Crawford. They painted a picture of an underdog ready to rise against the odds. Meanwhile, ring announcer David Diamante electrified the crowd with his dynamic introductions, setting the stage for the showdown.
Then came the fight, and Jaron “Boots” Ennis did what he was supposed to do. The 27-year-old phenom systematically dismantled David Avanesyan, showcasing his superior skills, speed, and power. By the fifth round, it was clear that Avanesyan was outmatched, and his corner mercifully stopped the fight, preventing further punishment.
“I felt like my timing was a little off,” Ennis said afterward. “It’s OK, I felt good. I was in shape. I could have gone 15 rounds, easy.”
Ennis’ new promoter, Eddie Hearn, echoed the sentiments of many boxing fans and pundits. “If he thinks that performance was off, the world of boxing ought to be very, very afraid,” Hearn declared. “He’s the future of boxing. That’s what he is.”
With Ennis proving once again that he’s a force to be reckoned with, it’s time for the sport of boxing to step up and deliver the matchups fans are clamoring for. We pray to the Boxing Gods, that promoters now do what they are supposed to do. The dream showdown, the fight that would truly test Ennis’ mettle, is against Terrance Crawford. Crawford, the current WBO welterweight champion, has shown time and again why he’s one of the best pound-for-pound fighters in the world. A clash between Crawford and Ennis would be a battle of epic proportions, a fight that promises to be a high-stakes chess match with fireworks.
If Crawford isn’t immediately available, the next best thing would be a bout with Errol Spence Jr. Spence, the unified WBC and IBF welterweight champion, has been a dominant force in the division. His combination of power, skill, and tenacity makes him a formidable opponent for anyone. A Spence vs. Ennis fight would be a slugfest that could go down in history as one of the great welterweight battles.
And if neither Crawford nor Spence can be secured, then bring on Conor Benn. The British welterweight has been making waves with his aggressive style and knockout power. Benn’s rise through the ranks has been impressive, and a fight with Ennis would be a true test for both young stars.
Boxing tends to keep fans waiting, to let dream matchups simmer until they’re past their prime. But now is the time to break that cycle. The fans have shown up, the hype has been built, and Jaron Ennis has proven he’s ready for the next big step.
So here’s our plea: Let’s not waste this momentum. Give us Crawford vs. Ennis, Spence vs. Ennis, or Benn vs. Ennis. Any of these matchups would be a gift to the sport, a showcase of the best talent in the welterweight division. The fans deserve it, the fighters deserve it, and the sport of boxing needs it. Let’s make it happen.