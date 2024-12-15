Jonas Outwits Habazin In Liverpool, She Will Face Lauren Price In 2025
By Miriam Onyango
Natasha Jonas is now set to fight Lauren Price next year. This comes after she outmaneuvered Habazin to defend her IBF belt and attain the WBC title in front of her home city fans at the Exhibition Centre Liverpool in England. The WBC Title adds to her list, which now stands at five.
On the other hand, Price had won earlier in the night, humiliating Bexcy Mateus in three rounds in a spectacular first defence of her WBA title. The British contenders will face off for three world titles in their next match early in 2025.
Jonas garnered major scores of 99-92, 99-91 as well as 100-90 in her IBF-WBC world welterweight title unification triumph, which might well be the 40-year-old's last match in her home city.
The southpaw (16-2-1, 9 KOs) fashioned a career-best split-points victory over Mikaela Mayer in January, and this was another sterling performance she posted.
"I think we all know what the script is, we'll do what's necessary to do what I need to do to get to where I need to go," said Jonas.
Immediately, Jonas was joined by Price in the ring after the match as the duo all but asserted that they will go toe-to-toe next year.
"100 per cent," said Price. "Coming into this, Collision Course, we knew what was on the line. Let's make a great night in 2025,” she added.
"Fight by fight I keep learning, development, and you have seen tonight I'm not all about speed, but I can bang as well. We have got a main event tonight and I want the winner of that fight. I want to bring big-time boxing back to Cardiff. I respect Tash, and it would be one hell of a fight for British boxing, and I believe I win that fight,” said Price.
It manifested what is anticipated to be Jonas' ultimate fight in Liverpool as she possibly approaches retirement, Price now hypothetically awaiting in what would embody one of the most marquee contests in women's boxing history.
Elsewhere, Price (8-0, 2 KO), 30, from Ystrad Mynach in Wales, rendered a brutal third-round stoppage of Mateus (7-1, 6 KOs), of Colombia, in the first defence of her WBA world title.
Price gave a thunderous defeat. The Welshwoman's left fist did the harm as she baffled Mateus in Rounds 1, 2 and 3. Price shocked Mateus with a left cross in Round 3, and with the opponent statuesque, the champion banged another left hand to the jaw to send her down and out of the ring.
"I wanted to make a statement because I want big fights next year," said Price, who attained the WBA championship against former undisputed world champion Jessica McCaskill in May.
"I have got a great amateur pedigree," Price said, "and I believe I'm the best at 147 pounds."
Tougher trials await her to accomplish the No. 1 position at welterweight against opposing champions Mayer (WBO) alongside Jonas (WBC and IBF), but the power Price exhibited to speedily deal with Mateus embodies her dangerous self. Therefore, she can tackle anyone at welterweight and junior middleweight.