Lamont Roach Calls Out Floyd Mayweather For Fight Amid Gervonta Davis Duck
Ever since Gervonta "Tank" Davis and Lamont Roach fought to a controversial majority draw on March 1 (controversial because Tank took a knee in the middle of the ninth round without getting penalized, despite it should have costing him a point and therefore costing him a loss), just about everybody believed that these two were destined to rematch before the end of 2025.
And while it seemed to have taken abnormally long for the two sides to agree to terms on a fight, a rematch date of August 16 was ultimately announced and reported upon, which built up the hype for this second bout between Roach and Davis. However, as this date was announced, it became increasingly clear that no contract had actually been signed by both parties.
Ultimately, August 16 came and went without any rematch. And just a few days later, news broke that Tank would be fighting Jake Paul next, which is taking place in November.
Lamont Roach Pivots to Floyd Mayweather Callout After Davis vs. Paul News
There's no question that Roach is disappointed about this, as he was eager to prove that he's better than Tank once and for all. While there's still a chance these two will meet in the ring later on, the bottom like is that Roach will need to fight somebody else if he wants to remain active.
And it seems that he wants to fight Tank's mentor, undefeated (and retired) boxing legend Floyd Mayweather. Roach made this apparent with a series of X posts on August 22, one of which read, "🤣 come on now Floyd… set it up with me and you! We can run it, let’s see what you got left in that gas tank!"
As if this first callout wasn't clear enough, Roach followed it up by writing, "@FloydMayweather you jumping your young bull out there too quick & we all know how that would go rn 🥋 nothing personal champ but let’s run it! Ill show you why".
One would imagine that Roach is half joking with this callout of "Money" Mayweather. However, it's clear why Roach decided to do this, as Mayweather made an Instagram post on August 22 suggesting that Roach should fight elite young boxer Curmel Moton, now that the Davis fight is dead for the time being.
"Let’s make this fight happen!! @curmelmoton1 is already IN, Roach let’s do it. Even if I have to put up the money. @mayweatherpromotions," Mayweather's Instagram post's caption wrote.
It's hard to imagine that Roach is going to fight Moton. However, it's even harder to imagine Mayweather fighting Roach.
