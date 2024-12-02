Lewis on Fury's Resilience: A Fighter Who Knows the Way
By Kemboi Robert
Usyk holds an unbeaten professional record and is looking to deliver to hand Fury just the second loss of his career as they prepare to meet in the ring again.
Frank Warren has promised there will be no antics from Tyson Fury or his camp before his rematch with Oleksandr Usyk, vowing to ensure the focus will remain on the fight.
"That ain't going to happen," Frank said at an interview. "This fight doesn't even need that because it was such a great fight between two of the best heavyweights of the twenty-first century.”
"The last fight was a magnificent fight and it will be the same again. Anyone who knows anything about boxing will be tuned in on the 21st to see this.” Frank added.
Lennox Lewis, the most recent undisputed heavyweight champion before Oleksandr Usyk, closely watched the first fight between Usyk and Tyson Fury. He was particularly interested in seeing which fighter would rise to the occasion and claim the title of the world’s top heavyweight, continuing the legacy of greatness that he once held. As the last man to hold all the major heavyweight belts simultaneously, Lewis had a unique perspective on the significance of the bout and the potential for a new champion to emerge from it.
“Fury knows what he needs to do. He’s been at the bottom, he’s been at the top, right now he’s at the bottom and he knows what he needs to do to get to the top, he knows the route to get there,” said Lewis when speaking at an interview.
“It’s going to be a great fight he wants to be undisputed as well. When he looks at the fight, he knows there is a couple things he should have done and he’s going to go in there and do them.”