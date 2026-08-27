Moses Itauma Dismisses Hype Around Potential History-Making Filip Hrgovic Fight

Moses Itauma has made it clear that only beating the man in front of him is on his mind ahead of his fight with Filip Hrgovic at the O2 on Saturday for the vacant IBF heavyweight world title.

The young phenom has only fought 33 rounds in an unbeaten 14 professional fights, but in the eyes of many, he has more than earned his shot at a world title, given how he has dominated every step up in opposition, including Jermain Franklin and former interim belt holder and title challenger, Dillian Whyte.

The Brit was a standout as an amateur, emerging from the youth ranks undefeated and would have undoubtedly gone on to fight at the Olympics, but such is becoming rarer these days. Itauma turned professional at just 18 and has proven he more than belongs in the company of bona fide heavyweight contenders at just 21.

Moses Itauma | IMAGO/PA Images

If victorious on Saturday, Itauma will be inducted into the annals of great heavyweights as the second-youngest heavyweight champion of all time, behind only Mike Tyson, and the youngest British heavyweight champion of all-time.

But at today's final press conference, Itauma took his final opportunity to address the world and make it clear that the accolades and titles are secondary to the man sitting to his left. A mature attitude beyond his years.

Itauma's eyes are not on the prize, but the victory

“I’m not trying to become the second-youngest heavyweight champion in the world," Itauma told the media. "I’m trying to beat Filip Hrgovic. This fight is what I wanted. I think it’s a style match-up that I reckon I can thrive on.”

“A world title is an achievement and an accolade, but that’s a plus one - my sole focus is Hrgovic and if I’m unable to beat Hrgovic it doesn’t matter about the world title, it doesn’t matter about the noise it doesn’t matter about nothing, so my focus is just to be victorious on fight night.”

Itauma was characteristically underspoken - which is respectable for a man who lets his fists do the talking - but it is hard to ignore all the noise around him. Some of the most well-known voices in the sport have said that if he stays on this trajectory, he could go on to become the greatest of all-time.

Filip Hrgovic | IMAGO / PRiME Media Images

“When your talent is being recognized, obviously it's good," Itauma responded. "But when I hear things like that, I kind of have to put it in the back of my mind, I don’t want to become too big-headed.”

Not all of the noise around the Slovaki-Brit is positive, namely the noise coming from his opponent, who has been outspoken on Itauma, and how he has been the beneficiary of preferential treatment because he is British. Itauma happily ignored the jabs and predicted a similar ending to Hrgovic's challenge like all those who have come before him.

“Talk is cheap," Itauma said, brushing off Hrgovic. "He’s just got schoolboy banter, and that’s it you’ve got to keep rolling.”

“Same script different story.”