Will Moses Itauma Become Boxing's Next Great Heavyweight?
Every so often, a heavyweight prospect comes along who takes the boxing world by storm.
From 2013 to 2015, Anthony Joshua was the top prospect in the world, passing every test with flying colors before winning a world title in his 16th pro fight with a second-round stoppage of Charles Martin on April 9, 2016. Three fights later, he cemented himself as the best heavyweight in the world when he stopped former unified heavyweight champion Wladimir Klitschko in the 11th round.
Now, 10 years later, Moses Itauma has taken the mantle of top prospect and run with it. He only added more fuel to that flame on Saturday when he ran through Mike Balogun, knocking him down three times before stopping him in the 2nd round in Glasgow.
The victory was Itauma's eighth straight by stoppage and he hasn't gone beyond the second round during that streak.
Itauma's (12-0, 10 KOs) performance displayed everything that has had the boxing world ecstatic about his rise through the ranks. The British southpaw is much quicker than your typical heavyweight in every facet. He's also skilled beyond his years at just 20 years old. His blend of speed and power is rare among any top fighters, let alone an ascending heavyweight.
Itauma uses feints to set up his offense and has shown an excellent ability to manage range. He's also willing to stand in the pocket to throw his shots without being worried about what's coming back. All of those skills have been on full display as he climbs the ranks and were at the forefront against Balogun.
Where he goes next is where things could get tricky. Despite the lack of top opposition on his resume, he's still ranked No. 1 by the WBO, No. 3 by the WBA and No. 7 by the IBF. Fortunately, with his Queensberry Promotions stablemate and IBF heavyweight champion Daniel Dubois set to face Ring Magazine, WBA, WBC and WBO champion Oleksandr Usyk on July 19 at Wembley Stadium, Itauma shouldn't be getting rushed into a title anytime soon.
Still, the ascending southpaw prospect is due for a major step up in competition. Fighters like Filip Hrgovic, Frank Sanchez, Michael Hunter, or someone of that ilk would perfectly fit the type of opponent Itauma should face next.
Itauma has proven to be every bit as advertised two-plus years into his pro career. If he can maintain this level of success against much stiffer opposition, then he may very well be the guy to rule the heavyweight division in the future.
