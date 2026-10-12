MVP Signs Top-Ranked Prospect With Multiple Amateur National Titles

Most Valuable Promotions might have just added the future of women's boxing to its MVPW roster.

The growing promotion already has 17 world champions on the roster and is now gearing up for the future. MVP announced the signing of 23-year-old Shera Mae Patricio, whom many view as one of the top prospects in women's boxing.

Patricio, a former three-time amateur United States national champion, officially joined Jake Paul and Nakisa Bidarian's roster on Monday.

FROM HAWAII TO THE WORLD🌺🇺🇸 Undefeated. 10-0. WBA #2 ranked bantamweight.🔥 One of the brightest rising stars in women’s boxing, Shera Mae Patricio , has officially signed with Most Valuable Promotions! ⭐️



Shera…YOU ARE OFFICIALLY MOST VALUABLE🤝#mvpw pic.twitter.com/0HHWkDGvzH — MVP - Most Valuable Promotions (@MostVpromotions) October 12, 2026

Patricio aligns with MVP with a 10-0 professional record and the WBA"s No. 2-ranked women's bantamweight contender. She also went 15-4 across two years competing in the Team Boxing League.

Patricio's ranking already has her in world title contention, and she now lands in the same promotion as undisputed 118-pound champion Dina Thorslund, who just took the title from Cherneka 'Sugar Neekz' Johnson in August.

Before turning pro, Patricio quickly rose through the amateur ranks, winning the 2017 and 2018 USA Boxing National Junior Olympics before taking first in the 2022 USA Boxing Elite National Championships and the 2023 Golden Gloves. She has amateur wins over current MVP fighters Reina Tellez and Natalie Dove.

Patricio hasn't been part of a major promotion, but she is coming off a string of big fights. She most notably defeated Maribel Ramirez by unanimous decision in February to win the NABF women's super flyweight title in the main event of 'Queen of the Ring,' the inaugural boxing event broadcast on the All Women's Sports Network. The FAST channel was co-founded by actress Whoopi Goldberg.

Shera Mae Patricio joins growing MVP roster

Jul 15, 2026; New York, NY, USA; Jake Paul arrives on the red carpet before the 2026 ESPY Awards at Lincoln Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The 23-year-old is the latest addition to an MVP roster currently amid significant change. While the promotion continues to thrive on the back of Jake Paul-headlined events and its recent deal with ESPN, it will become an entirely different promotion in 2026.

With MVP's recent acquisition of PFL seeing it slated to become a major MMA promotion in 2027, the company also expects to continue expanding its boxing presence. MVP announced changes to its executive team on Monday, including the hiring of Joe Setley as VP of Products and Digital Media, while introducing Rick Torres as the GM of Boxing. Bidarian will continue to serve as CEO, with Lenny Daniels as President.

The company is clearly focused on its shift to becoming a full-time MMA promotion, with Patricio's signing confirming its simultaneous intent to continue progressing toward its goal of being a boxing powerhouse. MVP has nearly become the sole promoter of women's boxing, particularly with its recent partnership with Matchroom Boxing, which allows fighters like Skye Nicolson and Elif Nur Turhan to compete under its banner.