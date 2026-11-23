Deontay Wilder will remain on the Tyson Fury vs. Anthony Joshua undercard, but not against Jai Opetaia.

Coming off a big win over Derek Chisora, Wilder was expected to fight Jai Opetaia in a heavyweight division bout as the Fury vs. Joshua co-main event. An injury forced Opetaia out of the fight, but the immediate discussion centered on finding 'The Bronze Bomber' a new opponent to remain on the card.

The search has ended after news broke Monday morning about who Wilder will face next.

Deontay Wilder | IMAGO / Hoganphotos

Deontay Wilder to face Martin Bakole

Wilder will now face former interim title challenger Martin Bakole on the Netflix-broadcast fight card, multiple sources reported on Monday.

Wilder and Opetaia were initially scheduled for a 12-round brawl in the co-main event. All indications suggest that the new fight with Bakole will remain the co-main event, but it was not reported whether it will remain a 12-round bout.

‼️ ANNOUNCED: Deontay Wilder will now face Martin Bakole in a heavyweight clash on the Tyson Fury vs Anthony Joshua undercard.#FuryJoshua | Dec 11th | Live only on Netflix 🥊 pic.twitter.com/6tLbyj70rP — Ring Magazine (@ringmagazine) November 23, 2026

Bakole, 33, has not fought since May 2025, when he battled Efe Ajagba to a 10-round majority decision. That performance followed his second-round TKO loss to Joseph Parker for the WBO interim heavyweight title -- a fight he accepted on just a few days' notice -- leaving the 6-foot-6 Congolese winless in over two years.

Despite his recent inactivity and uninspiring results, Bakole remains a daunting short-notice challenger for the 41-year-old Wilder. Bakole is still in his physical prime and owns two of the biggest heavyweight upsets in the last decade with his wins over Tony Yoka and Jared Anderson.

Tyson Fury vs. Anthony Joshua fight card taking form

Bakole stepping in to fight Wilder in the co-main event keeps the Fury-Joshua fight card an all-heavyweight affair. Only four fights have been announced thus far, all from the heaviest weight class.

Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua face off | Getty Images for Netflix

Before Fury-Joshua and Wilder-Bakole, Netflix confirmed undefeated undercard fights for prospects Moses Jolly and Da'Mazion Vanhouter. Jolly will face Brazilian veteran Igor Macedo, while Vanhouter looks to end his spectacular year on a high note against Michael Essomba.

Vanhouter's matchup came together quickly after the 14-0 American collected another knockout at Zuffa Boxing 12. By returning in December, Vanhouter will end the year with five fights in 2026, including three in the last four months.

The Riyadh Season fight card is currently being co-promoted by Matchroom Boxing and Queensberry Promotions, with Dana White and Zuffa Boxing still hovering around. Although Eddie Hearn insisted that his fighters would only sign if White was not involved, the UFC CEO still managed to sneak his heavyweight, Vanhouter, on the card, with a few others rumored for the event.