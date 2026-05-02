Naoya Inoue vs Junto Nakatani Results: Inoue Puts on Masterclass to Shut Down Nakatani

Naoya Inoue can now definitively call himself the greatest Japanese boxer of all time.

Inoue put the undisputed super bantamweight titles on the line against fellow Japanese star Junto Nakatani in what was billed as the greatest fight in the country's history. The event was certainly treated as such during fight week, and fans filled the Tokyo Dome accordingly to witness another all-time performance from 'The Monster.'

While Nakatani pushed Inoue and had his moments in the second half of the fight, it was otherwise a run-of-the-mill, dominant, and impressive performance for the champion. Despite giving up a few inches in reach, Inoue proved to have the better jab and timing to neutralize most of Nakatani's offense for all 12 rounds.

Naoya Inoue | IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Inoue's footwork and speed proved the difference, confusing Nakatani for most of the fight. Inoue's brilliance forced 'Big Bang' to throw caution to the wind in the final four rounds.

In the end, two judges scored the fight 116-112 for Inoue, giving him eight of the 12 rounds, and one scored it 115-113 in his favor.

Inoue defended the titles on the same night as his brother, Takuma Inoue, also defended the WBC bantamweight belt. Takuma Inoue had the best performance of his career with a unanimous decision win over former champion Kazuto Ioka, landing two knockdowns en route to a clean victory.

AND STILL! 👑



Naoya Inoue's crowning moment. A pound-for-pound great 🐐#InoueNakatani | Live now on DAZN ▪️ pic.twitter.com/ASqOiMCpoy — DAZN Boxing (@DAZNBoxing) May 2, 2026

Takuma Inoue improved to 22-2 with the win and collected his second consecutive victory after dropping a unanimous decision to Seiya Tsutsumi.

Former WBO welterweight title challenger Jin Sasaki also embarked on another win streak on the undercard, albeit in controversial fashion. Sasaki took a split decision over Sora Tanaka despite being pushed onto his back foot and out-landed for the majority of the fight.

Sasaki nonetheless is now 21-2-1 as a professional and picked up his second victory since suffering a violent loss to then-WBO champion Brian Norman Jr. in June 2025. Tanaka's stock might have risen in defeat, but he officially suffered his first professional loss, dropping to 5-1.

Naoya Inoue vs Junto Nakatani results:

(C) Naoya Inoue def. Junto Nakatani (116-112, 116-112, 115-113), for the undisputed super bantamweight titles

Yoshiki Takei def. DeKang Wong by majority decision (77-75, 77-75, 76-76)

(C) Takuma Inoue def. Kazuto Ioka by unanimous decision (120-106, 119-108, 118-109), for the WBC bantamweight title

Jin Sasaki def. Sora Tanaka by split decision (97-93, 96-94, 96-94)

Toshiki Shimomachi def. Reiya Abe by majority decision (96-94, 96-94, 95-95)