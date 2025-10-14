O'Shaquie Foster vs Stephen Fulton Gets New Date After Fundora-Thurman Card Cancellation
Stephen Fulton and O'Shaquie Foster will still settle their business before the end of 2025.
The WBC super featherweight title fight was previously scheduled to be the co-main event of the Sebastian Fundora vs. Keith Thurman fight card on Oct. 25. A hand injury forced Fundora to withdraw and postpone the title fight, which led to Premier Boxing Champions cancelling the event entirely.
Foster and Fulton will now throw down two months later. The 130-pound title fight will now be the co-main event of the Dec. 6 fight card headlined by a title fight between Isaac 'Pitbull' Cruz and Lamont Roach Jr., Mike Coppinger of Ring Magazine reported.
The Pitbull-Roach fight card will be the PBC's final major fight card of the year. At press time, no other fight has been confirmed for the event.
The fight will be Foster's first defense of the 130-pound title since he reclaimed it with a split-decision win over Robson Conceicao in November 2024. The victory gave Foster the redemption he sought after losing a controversial decision to Conceicao earlier in the year, a defeat that snapped a 12-fight win streak.
Fulton will be moving up in weight 10 months after he also reclaimed his title in a rematch. Fulton, whose only loss is to pound-for-pound superstar Naoya Inoue, is coming off a lopsided decision win over Brandon Figueroa to win the WBC featherweight title and become a two-division champion.
Massive opportunity for O'Shaquie Foster, Stephen Fulton
The rebooking marks the third time the 130-pound title fight has been scheduled, per Coppinger. Foster and Fulton were initially booked for the Gervonta Davis vs. Lamont Roach Jr. fight card in August, before they were scheduled for the Fundora-Thurman event.
While Foster and Fulton have been champions for a while, the fight presents a massive opportunity for both. Neither are particularly viewed as household names, but a victory for either over the other would mark the biggest victory of that fighter's career.
With a win, Fulton would join an exclusive club as one of the few active three-division champions. The 31-year-old brings his five championship victories into his super featherweight debut, beginning in the 122-pound division.
Foster's championship resume does not extend as far back, but he has become one of the top rising stars in boxing in recent years. Since claiming the WBC title in 2023, 'Ice Water' collected victories over Abraham Nova and Eduardo Hernandez before his rivalry with Conceicao.
