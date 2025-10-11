Sebastian Fundora vs Keith Thurman Postponed Due To Injury
Sebastian Fundora will not be defending the WBC super welterweight title against Keith Thurman on Oct. 25.
Fundora, 27, was expected to make his third defense of the 154-pound title against the former champion at the end of the month. However, due to a hand injury, the bout has since been postponed, according to a press release from the Premier Boxing Champions.
"WBC super welterweight world champion Sebastian Fundora suffered a hand contusion in sparring and his title defense against former unified world champion Keith Thurman, which was scheduled for October 25, has been postponed," the statement read.
"Details on a new date for the bout will be forthcoming soon. Ticketholders for the event will receive full refunds at their original point of purchase."
The entire event will be postponed, including the WBC super featherweight title fight between O'Shaquie Foster and Stephen Fulton, originally scheduled as the co-main event. The PBC did not announce whether Foster and Fulton would be preserved for Fundora's return or booked for a separate event.
With the matchup now in limbo, Fulton's three-fight win streak hangs in the balance. 'The Towering Inferno' is riding a three-fight win streak, with two wins over Tim Tszyu sandwiching a fourth-round TKO of Chordale Booker.
Thurman ended a three-year layoff in March, beating Brock Jarvis by third-round TKO in his return. He had not previously fought since beating Mario Barrios in February 2022, a win that got him back on track after a loss to Manny Pacquiao three years prior.
When will Sebastian Fundora vs. Keith Thurman be rescheduled for?
With the Fundora-Thurman event now off the books, the Premier Boxing Champions does not have another event scheduled until December, when super lightweights Isaac 'Pitbull' Cruz and Lamont Roach Jr. collide with the interim WBC 140-pound title on the line.
The PBC did not mention when the event will be rescheduled, but it will likely be in early 2026. Depending on the nature of Fundora's hand injury, it could potentially be even longer.
If Fundora's injury requires an extended layoff, Fulton and Foster could be scheduled for another event. The PBC has yet to announce the Cruz-Roach undercard, allowing for the super featherweights to potentially join that card in December as the co-main event.
Even if Fundora remains on the mend, Thurman is unlikely to return against anyone else. The 36-year-old is clearly not opposed to waiting for the right opportunity, having fought just twice in the last six years.
