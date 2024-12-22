Oleksandr Usyk Leaves Tyson Fury With Egg Shells On The Face As He Bags An Early Christmas Gift
By Isaac Nyamungu
Oleksandr Usyk thrashed Tyson Fury for a second time on Saturday in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, recording a victory by unanimous verdict to retain his WBC, WBA, and WBO heavyweight titles.
Usyk achieved the victory by a score of 116-112 on all three judges’ scorecards. In an exciting clash where both fighters refused to give an inch, it was Usyk who finished the stronger and bigger, just as he did seven months ago, to pick up a repeat triumph.
Usyk became undisputed titlist by just a single point in May since he obtained a split decision victory, though this time it was more clear-cut as all three judges scored the fight 116-112 in his favour.
The Ukrainian (23-0, 14 KO) seemed better in this match than he was in their first meeting back in May.However, similarly, Fury (34-2-1, 24 KO), improved as he looked sharper and fought well, yet he was just the second-best man in the fight once again.
Fury, 36, misses for the second straight time with this drawback, and will have to reevaluate his future in boxing, not because he can’t still contest, but since it will become a matter of whether there’s more for him to demonstrate that’s worth the peril of continuing to clash.
Ahead of the match, Fury spent three months in a training camp away from his wife and children, he had vowed to be more aggressive than the first match and avoid any grandstanding, and he took the centre of the ring straight away. Nevertheless, Usyk declined to be bullied as he pushed the bigger man back in a wary opening round.
The titlist conquered Fury again in spite of throwing far more shots than he did in the initial bout. The arduous Ukrainian found another stage, though, and was able to hurt Fury more than once to attain a win.
Meanwhile, Usyk, just further seals his status as an all-time great. He’s remained undisputed titlist as both a cruiserweight and heavyweight, and the absolute top person of both categories during his professional boxingcareer.
Besides, Usyk has a highly-ornamented amateur with an Olympic gold medal. He has done an amazing work his career and his quality is simply undeniable.
In this last match, Fury fought like he was still the clear second-best heavyweight fighter on earth, and there were springs of this bout where the smaller Usyk was in such confident control that it was implausible just to watch him ply the nitty-gritties of his trade. It was a game of skills and experience.
In a spectacular twist, Usyk’s win wasn’t applauded at all by Turki Alalskihk, who had bet for Fury’s win. The new reigning Pound for Pound king was left to his own apparatus. Elsewhere, Fury, who lost the fight undeniably, stormed out without engaging to the media.
Usyk, who is turning 38 next year January, will have several choices in 2025, entailing a possible third match with Fury, which may simply be the major money fight existing.