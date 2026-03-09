Tyson Fury–Rico Verhoeven Sparring Footage Resurfaces Ahead of ‘Glory of Giza’ Event

Footage of former unified and lineal heavyweight champion Tyson Fury sparring Rico Verhoeven has been posted online. The Ring Magazine posted the footage before Verhoeven’s WBC heavyweight title challenge against Oleksandr Usyk (24-0, 15 KOs), establishing a connection between the sparring and the ongoing title narrative.

The video shows the Dutch kickboxing champion acting as an aggressor against Fury, who had yet to win the world title at the time. Fury is elusive, but his sparring partner does land at least one punch. The specific date of the footage is unknown, but it is believed to be in 2015 during Fury’s training camp.

It's hard to say much about Verhoeven’s chances based on that one clip. He won his only previous boxing match in 2014.

However, Verhoeven and Fury’s careers differed sharply since that sparring session. Fury has twice faced and twice lost to Oleksander Usyk. Their first fight was the first undisputed heavyweight title fight in 24 years.

The event is also expected to draw a number of international celebrities and combat sports personalities. Boxing isn’t big in Egypt, and this fight will help promote the sport in that country of over 100 million people. In that way, this fight offers something special and is in keeping with Turki Al Sheikh’s plans to have fights in exotic locations like Alcatraz and last year’s cards at Times Square and a tennis stadium in New York City.

Turki Al-Sheikh | Victor Fraile-Imagn Images

Adding to the pre-fight intrigue, Verhoeven recently shared that a chance meeting with Hollywood action star Jason Statham sparked discussions about the possibility of a fight between him and Usyk.

A kickboxing legend

Verhoeven held the GLORY heavyweight kickboxing title for over a decade and has not been defeated in that sport since 2015. It won’t be an easy night for him, as Usyk is an all-time great heavyweight

It's unclear who will appear on the undercard. However, ESPN's Salvador Rodriguez is reporting that baby-faced assassin Jaime Munguia could fight on the undercard. The 29-year-old Mexican is the former WBO super-welterweight champion of the world.

Oleksandr Usyk | IMAGO / PA Images

“Glory of Giza: Undefeated Icons" is being promoted by Ring Magazine and will take place on May 23 in Giza, Egypt, in the vicinity of the famed Ancient Egyptian Pyramids. The exotic location alone will attract casual fans.

Organizers are optimistic that the dramatic backdrop of the pyramids, paired with a clash between elite champions from different combat sports, will create a memorable night in boxing history.