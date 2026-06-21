Oscar De La Hoya Continues Bashing Zuffa Boxing Over Ryan Garcia vs Conor Benn Drama

As the rumored Ryan Garcia vs. Conor Benn fight continues to hang in the balance, Oscar De La Hoya has no problem pointing his finger at Dana White and Zuffa Boxing.

The Golden Boy Promotions CEO remains adamant that he is doing his best to book the fight and blames Zuffa Boxing for the negotiation hurdles. De La Hoya said White's promotion is "always a f--- up" whenever another promotion attempts to work with him.

Oscar De La Hoya | Patrick Breen / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

De La Hoya bashes Zuffa again

"Whenever Zuffa Boxing gets involved, it's always a f--- up," De La Hoya said, via Fight Hub TV on YouTube. "I don't know if they don't know what they're doing or [if] they don't want to follow the rules. I mean, there's a reason why people want to eliminate the Muhammad Ali Act. There's promoters for a reason. We all work great together as promoters, except when Zuffa gets involved.

"Ryan Garcia, obviously, is gonna fight soon. It's a matter of how we can work out this deal. Is it gonna be with Zuffa 'cause they have Conor Benn? Or is it not? But one thing is for sure — he will fight on DAZN."

De La Hoya is far from the only promoter to speak negatively about White and Zuffa Boxing, but he is arguably the most aggressive. 'The Golden Boy' has been at odds with White for years, creating a heated promoter rivalry that originated long before Zuffa Boxing's

De La Hoya has remained intentionally vague when speaking about Garcia since 'King Ry' dominated Mario Barrios in February to become the WBC welterweight champion.

Garcia, however, appears to be much more confident that the fight with Benn will happen. The 27-year-old announced the fight during an appearance on 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,' claiming it will go down on Sept. 12 in Las Vegas.

Oscar De La Hoya shuts down Ryan Garcia vs Vergil Ortiz Jr rumors

Ryan Garcia | IMAGO / Pacific Press Agency

While De La Hoya kept the door open for Garcia to make his first title defense against other opponents, he officially shut down one recent rumor. The 53-year-old shut down the notion that Garcia would make his return against another Golden Boy Promotions fighter, Vergil Ortiz Jr.

"We can squash that; that's just a misunderstanding," De La Hoya said. "Vergil has his career; Ryan has his career. Different paths."

The rumors originated when De La Hoya spoke about both fighters at the Oscar Collazo vs. Neider Valdez press conference. De La Hoya mentioned Garcia and Ortiz in the same sentence, leading many to think he meant that he was looking at booking them against each other.