Kalshi Prediction: Will Tyson Fury Face Anthony Joshua in 2026 Mega Fight

After nearly a decade of rumors and teases, a superfight between Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua is becoming increasingly likely for 2026. Kalshi is giving it a 67% of happening.

Kalshi’s boxing market on the fight opened in early April at 94%. It’s been volatile and spent much of June below 60%, but is now trending upward again after a near-announcement on Sunday.

Will Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua Fight This Year? - Kalshi

Yes 67%

No 44%

The market for this fight hasn't dipped below 50% since opening, which is a good sign for fans hoping to see the bout before the new year. At 67%, a $10 “Yes” stake pays $4.58 profit if it happens. A $10 “No” pays $11.85 if it doesn’t. Kalshi settles the market on whether the bout occurs before January 1, 2027.

Rumors flying at the White House

The market for this fight to happen in 2026 spiked at UFC Freedom 250 at the White House when Tyson Fury made a surprise appearance and teased an announcement with Dana White.

Neither commented on what the announcement might be, but signs are pointing toward Fury potentially aligning with White’s Zuffa Boxing promotion. When asked about Joshua, Fury made it clear the two are hoping to make the fight happen this year.

“Very, very, very excited for this fight. It’s been over a decade in the making. For whatever reason, it hasn’t happened before. Let’s hope it happens right now, very soon,” Fury said. “Potential fight in August and maybe at the end of the year it happens.”

Previous bouts

Tyson Fury holds a record of 35-2-1 with both losses coming to Oleksandr Usyk in 2024. He’s fought once since those losses, defeating Arslanbek Makhmudov in April 2026.

Joshua, 29-4, has been more active since the start of 2024. He defeated UFC heavyweight Francis Ngannou and lost to Daniel Dubois in 2024, and defeated Jake Paul in 2025. He is scheduled to fight Kristian Prenga on July 25, 2026.

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