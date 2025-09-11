Parker vs Wardley: Can ‘White Collar’ Wardley Do It Again?
It was the kind of scene that belongs more to cinema than sport: a boxing ring glistening like a wet street under Ipswich rain, the crowd's faces shining under the stadium lights. It made great television, though was surely miserable for those in attendance.
It had thus far been a rough night for Wardley, who was supposed to be enjoying a bit of an Ipswich homecoming; instead, it was Justis Huni (12-1) of Australia who looked comfortable.
Then promoter, Frank Warren of Queensbury, stepped onto the ring apron and shouted some words of encouragement. Mr. Wardley responded to Frank Warren's words by dropping Tony Huni in the next round and earning a come-from-behind win in front of thousands of his fans on their feet.
Now Warren is promoting one of the most exciting interim heavyweight title fights in years against one of his favorite sons.
When asked if he would be motivated to encourage Wardley (19-0-1) again, he dismissed it out of hand. Joseph Parker of New Zealand is also a fighter with Frank Warren's Queensbury Promotions.
"Styles make fights," Frank Warren told KO On SI, "and these two guys are just going to go at each other."
Mr. Parker (36-3) is the established veteran and former World Champion. Most fight fans reckon he has done enough to face Oleksander Usyk. Mr. Wardley is the young puncher who was not all that long ago a "White Collar" boxer who boxed while also holding down an office job. Mr. Wardley has embraced his "White Collar" back story.
Mr. Parker will likely seek to outbox Wardley and avoid his big right hand. Mr. Wardley told those at the press-conference the headline he hopes to read the day after the fight. "White Collar Wardley does It again," he said with a smile in a statement to the media at the press conference.
Anything can happen in this fight, as the saying goes, but one thing won't happen. Frank Warren won't get rained on as this one is headed indoors.
Return To London
The fight is arguably the first major sporting event at the O2 Arena in the Docklands since Fabio Wardley's fight.
"It's great to have a big fight back in London," said Spencer Brown of Goldstar Promotions in an exclusive interview, "in the UK we don't have a lot of venues that can do 26,000 and 27,000. A lot of the big fights have been in Saudi Arabia, and it's good to have this one back in London."
