Deontay Wilder Drops Major Update Regarding Potential Oleksandr Usyk Bout

Although Oleksandr Usyk can no longer call himself the undisputed world heavyweight champion, he still remains the most desirable name in the division.

After vacating the WBO heavyweight title, Fabio Wardley was promoted to full champion status. This means that there are once again two champions in the division, after Usyk fully unified the titles in the summer against Daniel Dubois.

Although the Ukrainian has hinted that he has ambitions to become a three-time undisputed world heavyweight champion, he surprised many when he targeted Deontay Wilder as his next opponent.

Now, former world champion Wilder has spoken about the potential bout with Usyk.

Deontay Wilder Confirms Discussions In Place For Potential Oleksandr Usyk Bout

IMAGO / PA Images

Knockout artist Wilder returned to the win column in 2025 as he was able to score a seventh-round stoppage over Tyrrell Herndon in June.

The win was Wilder's first since 2022, as he had suffered losses to Joseph Parker and Zhilei Zhang going into the Herndon fight. However, 'The Bronze Bomber' may now be on the verge of another world title opportunity.

Speaking to TalkSport, Wilder, 40, revealed that discussions are taking place for a potential bout with Usyk.

"[The fight with Usyk] is definitely becoming a real conversation... Right now, we're definitely in talks for that fight. I'm excited. I'm looking forward to it." Wilder

The American could not guarantee that the fight would happen, but explained that his true excitement would come through if the title bout became official. "Once I get the final say on how things are, and the final details, and I know for sure that it's on, then my heart will be pumping, and my blood will be boiling."

Wilder went on to say that he believes that the recent losses he has endured in his career have made potential opponents 'brave' to call him out. However, the fighter added that he is happy now with his current condition.

"I never left. My mind probably left a little bit, there were a lot of things going on in my personal life, and I just couldn't manage myself. After three therapists and sports psychologists, God is good, that's all I can say."

Usyk's last fight was his London outing against Dubois in the summer. Despite being ordered to face Joseph Parker shortly after the knockout win, an injury to Usyk would keep him out for the remainder of 2025. However, the Ukrainian is set to return in 2026, with Wilder becoming a likely opponent.

When asked about a date or location for the bout, Wilder said that he could not answer those questions. However, he said that he had 'blurry' answers in regard to such details. "You just don't talk boxing business when it's [premature]."

The Latest Boxing News

Francis Ngannou Drops Bold Jake Paul-Anthony Joshua Fight Prediction

Is Ronda Rousey vs Katie Taylor A Bigger Mismatch Than Jake Paul vs Anthony Joshua?

Jake Paul Reveals Why Anthony Joshua Can’t Knock Him Out

Gervonta Davis Breaks Silence On Jake Paul Fight Collapse With Defiant Message