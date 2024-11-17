Paul's Rise From Youtube Star To Self-Declared Boxing Disruptor: His Win Against Tyson And Beterbiev's Challenge
By Miriam Onyango
After defeating 58-year-old Mike Tyson last Friday night on Netflix, Jake Paul took to social media to express his satisfaction at being called out by undisputed light heavyweight champion Artur Beterbiev. He saw it as a confirmation of his status in the sport. Jake's perspective on his influence on the sport reveals that he is unaware of his actual status.
Many supporters don't think Paul will take Beterbiev's offer, and he hasn't accepted it yet (21-0, 20 KOs). Beterbiev, 39, is an older fighter that fits Jake's target category, but he still has too much left to be chosen. A mismatch wouldn't be as bad as this.
Paul has any real aptitude, therefore it would be a massacre in Beterbiev's advantage. He's just a rich YouTuber who, when he's not working at his primary profession, hustles and argues. Throughout his career, Jake has only faced one boxer, Tommy Fury, and lost to him. That demonstrates Jake's combat proficiency. Tommy is a combatant on par with the British, and even that is a stretch.
YouTuber Jake Paul, 27, describes himself as a "disrupter" in boxing, claiming that he now controls the sport as a result of being called out for a fight by both current and inactive fighters. Because of the money, Jake's social media followers will accept to fight him against nearly any boxer or mixed martial artist. Jake's actions are similar to those of any other well-known individual, but they haven't taken that course.
“Just seen this….top 5 pound for pound fighter in the world calling me out. Hahahahahaha. 4 years in and I run this sport,” said Jake Paul in a post on X.
Last Friday, in front of an estimated 70,000+ spectators at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, Jake defeated Tyson via unanimous decision after eight rounds. Jake didn't provide a very good performance; he appeared to be a journeyman fighter of a lower level, but Tyson was absolutely awful.
“Reflecting on how I have disrupted boxings old guard…and it finally hit me, Mike Tyson was the original disruptor. Took the entire sport by storm and became an icon. Goals are clear,” added Jake Paul in a post on X.