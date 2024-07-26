Philly Smoke Secure TCL Semifinals Spot With Narrow Win Over Las Vegas Hustle
By Mohamed Bahaa
The Philly Smoke, this season's frontrunners, solidified their status as championship contenders by narrowly defeating the Las Vegas Hustle 229-223 in a thrilling quarterfinal at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia.
In the second match of a playoff doubleheader, coach Bob Kane's squad showcased their dominance, kicking off the event with ten straight victories and maintaining their lead throughout, conceding only four bouts the entire night.
Strategically resting their key fighters for the semifinals, Philly accepted close 10-7 decisions in the last two fights, allowing the Hustle to tighten the score in a match that had been largely controlled by the Smoke.
Under the guidance of coach Jeff Mayweather, the Las Vegas Hustle saw a standout performance from lightweight Estevan Partida, who secured a 10-9 win over Avery Sparrow in Round 11, marking the Hustle's first victory of the night. However, their heavyweight star Patrick Mailata, a double nominee for TCL's Most Valuable Fighter and Most Entertaining Fighter awards, was bested by Philly's fan-favorite Joey Dawejko in Round 8.
Superstar welterweight Darian Castro of Las Vegas faced a setback in Round 4 against Philly’s Isaiah Johnson but bounced back with a victory in their rematch in Round 19, which was later voted Fight of the Night.
Philly's Steve Cunningham earned the second star of the night with wins in Rounds 6 and 18 against Sharif Rahman, another member of boxing royalty. Featherweight Shera Mae Patricio was named the night's first star for her 10-9 victories over Jamie Mitchell in Round 2 and Melissa Odessa Parker in Round 10, showcasing her exceptional skill and determination.
Reflecting on the win, Patricio expressed her excitement: “It feels amazing just to be out here representing Philly. We put on a show, so we came to eat and sweep, let’s go! We got champions. We warriors. We bring it every time, so we are going all the way!”
Coach Kane and his team are determined to carry forward the momentum from their quarterfinal success. With the unwavering support of their hometown fans and a roster brimming with talent and tenacity, the Smoke are poised to push through the semifinals and set their sights on the championship title. As the competition intensifies, the Philly Smoke’s relentless drive and strategic prowess will be crucial in their quest for TCL glory.